Established Choreographers and Emerging Artists ‘Get It Out There’

Danceworks DanceLAB is a collection of mostly summer programs that support the creation and presentation of new work by established and emerging choreographers. Art to Art, a longstanding DanceLAB program focused on interdisciplinary collaborations, will take the summer off to plan a next phase. Meanwhile, a fresh edition of a lesser-known, all-embracing, multidisciplinary variety show called Get It Out There will open the summer season with performances on June 18-19. Curated by Danceworks’ artistic manager, Kim Johnson, 17 premieres will be presented in a two-show series. Audiences can attend one show and view half of the works or purchase a discounted ticket and see them all.

“With Get It Out There ,” Johnson says, “there’s no ‘you have to do this,’ so artists can feel comfortable doing the work that is speaking to them right now.” She knows from personal experience that young dance artists in particular need such opportunities. “You go from dancing all day long in college, making work and being mentored, to all of a sudden—nothing. And you go through a kind of depression. It’s important to know that there’s a way to continue to make work, to get feedback and build connections with other artists without the pressure of renting a theater and producing a full, evening-length show.” Johnson hopes to present at least two Get It Out There performances next season.

This edition features premieres by established choreographers Kelly Radermacher Butts, Maryhelen Wesner, Maria Hackbarth, Gina Laurenzi, Gabi Sustache and filmmaker-choreographer Kym McDaniel, who will have dancers perform against film projected onto the floor.

Emerging artists include dancer-performance artist Kelsey Lee; comedienne Dana Ehrmann; physical theater artists Posy Knight and Kirk Thomsen; modern dancer Caroline Seigworth; ballet dancer Alexa Stewart; hip hop dancers Emily Landry of SueMo Dance Company and Clayvon Savage of Poison D; hip-hop-African fusion from Benjamin Cherry and Madyn Wilson; modern-African fusion from Uganda native Laura Kolar; Nathaneal Bewick and Emily Bolwerk in a visual art/dance collaboration; and Marissa Jax dancing to a soundscape by Dakota Whitehouse.

Retired Marquette University professor Michael Havice will show his photos of the making of some of the dances. Audience members will receive paper, pencil and an invitation to respond in notes to the artists. Our words will help them, Johnson assures me.

Get It Out There Show A is at 6 p.m. on June 18 and 2:30 p.m. on June 19; Show B is at 8 p.m. on June 18 and 4:30 p.m. on June 19. All performances take place at Danceworks Studio Theatre, 1661 N. Water St. For more information or tickets, call 414-277-8480 or visit danceworksmke.org.