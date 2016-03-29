'Imagery and Words in Motion' & 'Caught': Dance Happenings

Imagery and Words in Motion

Lake Arts Project 2016

Danceworks Studio Theatre

1661 N. Water St.

7 p.m., April 9; 12:30 p.m., April 10

Imagery and Words in Motion is the title of the third annual Lake Arts Project concert with dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, Catey Ott Dance Collective, Nomadic Limbs and UW-Milwaukee accompanied by conductor Jamin Hoffman and the Nicolet High School Orchestra. Well-known choreographers Catey Ott, Petr Zahradnicek, Bonnie Watson, Katharina Abderholden, Ashley McQueen and Thom Dancy blend poetry and dance in new works. Ryan Meisal of Montauk Project will lead an improvised poetry-movement piece. Karl von Rabeneau and Jennifer Miller founded Lake Arts Project. They are Milwaukee Ballet dancers who now teach and choreograph for Milwaukee Ballet II and the Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy and for other programs nationally. The Project joins students with professional artists in interdisciplinary performances. For tickets, visit lakeartsproject.com.

Caught

Parsons Dance Company

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Performing Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive

8 p.m., April 8-9

It’s been two decades since I saw David Parsons’ Caught but the memory remains vivid. More than a gimmick, the uncanny dance takes flight and unfolds midair as the soloist leaps to the beat of a strobe light and seems never to touch ground. Experience it at the Wilson Center in a program selected from the 80-plus works in the Parsons Dance Company’s international touring repertory. For tickets, call 262-781-9520 or visit wilson-center.com.