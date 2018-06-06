Milwaukee Ballet Breaks Ground on Third Ward Dance Center

× Expand Rendering by HGA Architects and Engineers

Milwaukee Ballet broke ground on its future two-story, 52,000 square foot facility yesterday afternoon. The building’s name, Baumgartner Center for Dance, was creatively revealed by Milwaukee Ballet dancers with honorary campaign co-chairs Donna and Donald Baumgartner. The Ballet also announced its capital campaign, which has almost reached $22 million of its total $26 million goal, for the new space and programming.

“We are absolutely thrilled to break ground on the Baumgartner Center for Dance,” shared Donna Baumgartner. “This Center has been the company’s dream for many years and it is an absolute pleasure to help convert it to a reality.”

The Baumgartner Center for Dance will house Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, and feature seven studios. This will reduce class waiting lists and enable new classes. In addition to the dance center, the campaign will benefit the Artistic Fund, which will enhance the Ballet’s trajectory and spur development of new works, and the Give Back to Milwaukee Fund, which will support an expansion of Milwaukee Ballet’s community engagement programs.

“Milwaukee Ballet has created moving experiences in Milwaukee for the last 50 years and we hope our announcement today moves the community to further support our future plans,” said Milwaukee Ballet Executive Director Julia Glawe in a press release. “The new Baumgartner Center for Dance and the expanded programs housed within it will ensure the continued growth and expansion of our impact in Milwaukee and the surrounding region.”

The Baumgartner Center for Dance was designed by a team from HGA Architects and Engineers. The construction will be managed by Catalyst Construction.