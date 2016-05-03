New Dance in New Performance Space

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna

“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved

Stories of a Life by Daniel Burkholder was split between two rooms. Audience members were asked to write down a memory on a slip of paper and watched an interview of Burkholder’s grandmother. Ghostly images of dancers served as interludes between the clips. I appreciated the metaphor of paper memories spilled on the stage in the second room. This brought to mind the idea that we are all a collection of memories revisited over time, each creating our unique identities.

Dani Kuepper’s Me. You. Them. Us. was accompanied by a live trio with a score that complemented the natural echo of this warehouse-like space. Emotionless beings at the start, dancers found moments of connection while maintaining a safe enough distance from one another to not fall into a position of complete vulnerability. Groups passed by each other in kaleidoscopic synchronicity, watching one another and recognizing this unspoken agreement to care for one another, and ourselves, at a safe distance.

Rhea Speights’ Harsh Nature came to life within the confines of concrete and beams. The dancers were like the animate parts of a solid whose potential turned kinetic. The music rolled in, gray as the dancers’ uniforms, and brought to mind images of Lake Michigan on a cold, rainy day. I could have watched and listened to this piece for hours.

Visiting artist Molly Shanahan debuted Here to Forget All That , brought to stage with the help of Dan Schuchart. We were offered warmth of flesh and soft smiles alongside gestures that dissipated, leaving acid trails of energy sparkling behind them. I felt the effects of catharsis, the relief that comes after releasing strong emotion. Dancers performed professionally, exhibiting a mature understanding of this exposed offering of raw intimacy.

April Sellers presented Eyes on Bette , a nod to the ego of Joan Crawford. Men and women, all adorned in black gloves, hats, glasses, dresses and blonde wigs, let their alter egos run rampant. Hysterical fits of laughter made a mockery of the characters within high society. Dancers remained in character throughout, eventually belting a rendition of the 1992 hit “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. I was along for the entirety of this parade of smug self-adoration.