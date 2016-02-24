Spending Real Time Together

Dance artists Andrea and Daniel Burkholder will add another chapter to their yearlong monthly series of aerial arts, dance, music, improvisation and conversation at the Danceworks Studio. This episode’s structure and choreography are inspired by statements from previous audience members on matters such as aerial apparatus possibilities; musical choices; and the use of time, space and audience interaction.

The current audience will also have a hand in shaping the performance. The pay-what-you-will show will finish as always, with drinks served gratis and casual conversation with the dancers.