‘The Story of the Nutcracker’

UW-Parkside

900 Wood Road, Kenosha

1:30 and 6 p.m., Dec. 12 and 1:30 p.m., Dec. 13

The Studio of Classical Dance Arts, a professional ballet school in Racine founded by Linda Bennett and Marc Darling, former soloists with Milwaukee Ballet as well as faculty members of the Milwaukee Ballet School and UW-Milwaukee, will present its 10th annual performance of this 90-minute version of the Pyotr Tchaikovsky ballet focused on its most beloved music and episodes. Former Milwaukee Ballet and Joffery Ballet principal dancers Yumelia Garcia and Mauro Villanueva will lead a cast of more than 80 students aged 6-20 from across southeastern Wisconsin at UW-Parkside’s “Rita” performing arts center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Call 262-633-4450 or visit classicaldancearts.com.