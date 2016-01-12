Twin Talk/ Gina Laurenzi Dance Project

Gina Laurenzi has created lovable dances with the Danceworks Performance Company for several seasons. Last fall, she introduced her own Gina Laurenzi Dance Project with DPC colleagues Christal Wagner and Liz Zastrow and a handful of appealing newcomers. For their second concert, GLDP presents Laurenzi’s dance interpretations of the newest music of the Chicago-based saxophone, bass and percussion trio TWIN TALK, co-founded by the choreographer’s brother, Dustin Laurenzi.

The songs are from TWIN TALK’s second album, due in April. The band performs live. New music and new moves is how Gina describes it. (John Schneider)