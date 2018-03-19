Two 2 Duet

At last summer’s Fringe Festival, Danceworks artists Gina Laurenzi and Christal Wagner treated a full house at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theatre to a challenging, thoroughly engaging collection of original dance, music, spoken word and film collaborations on many good subjects. It was a festival highlight and, happily, they’re bringing it back for two performances on Saturday evening, March 24, at 6:00 and 8:30 at the Danceworks Studio, 1661 N. Water St. Visit danceworksmke.org or call 414-277-8480 x6025.