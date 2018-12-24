Winter 2019 Dance Preview

SueMo: A Dance Experience: Symbiosis

This concert of new repertoire—at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theatre Jan. 12 and 13—takes place where this terrific contemporary dance company is resident. Says co-founder Morgan Williams: “At this fifth year in the company’s history, we’re like toddlers; we need the support of other Milwaukee artists.” Hence, this concert features collaborations with drummer Jacob Durbin, spoken word poet Brooklyn Lloyd and choreographer Heather Mrotek, plus a major multi-media premiere by Williams.

UWM Peck School of the Arts: Winterdances: Refuge

This is the first of two annual showcases by UW-Milwaukee’s Dance Department (taking place Jan. 31-Feb. 3), with premieres by dance faculty members Simone Ferro and Darci Wutz, as well as guest artists Andrea Burkholder and Esther Baker-Tarpaga, along with the students.

Danceworks Performance Company: Torch and Glamour: An Exploration of Love and Illusion

Featuring guest artists Andréa Moser and Ryan Cappleman, this production (Feb. 9-16) will include audience suggestions. Artistic director Dani Kuepper says: “Rehearsals have been roaring with laughter. Andréa and Ryan emcee a variety show format featuring our company as dancers, singers, rappers, pianists, lip-sync artists and dodgeball competitors! We’re having a blast creating new, unlikely parodies and celebrations-of-heartbreak heroines such as Judy Garland, Lady Gaga, Olivia Newton-John, Pat Benatar and even Nicki Minaj. What can soothe a broken heart? A glamorous makeover, of course; and one audience member will receive the royal treatment at each show!”

Milwaukee Ballet: Genesis International Choreographic Competition

Michael Pink chose Australia’s Cass Mortimer Eipper, Spain’s Aleix Mane and the U.K.’s Kenneth Tindall from a large pool of applicants for this competition (Feb. 14-17). All have extensive credits. Each will choreograph for the Milwaukee Ballet dancers. Distinguished national artists choose the winner, but the audience picks a favorite too. One or both will create a work here next year. Exciting contemporary ballet is guaranteed.

Milwaukee Ballet II: Momentum

The emerging professionals of MBII will perform George Balanchine’s celebrated Serenade in Milwaukee for the first time in more than 20 years—along with premieres by Milwaukee Ballet’s resident choreographers—on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m.

Wild Space Dance Company: Making/Unmaking

Debra Loewen’s next immersive performance will be at the Warehouse—the 4,000-square-foot exhibition space of Guardian Fine Arts Services (1635 W. St. Paul Ave.) in the heart of the new Design District that’s evolved in that neighborhood. Says Loewen: “The Warehouse gallery’s white walls and massive pillars frame a wild exhibition of danced portraits, living sculptures and site-situated landscapes of movement and sound. The Feb. 21-24 show takes inspiration from the district’s industrial past, present and future.”

Maria Gillespie/The Collaboratory: On Belonging

It’s back to Guardian Fine Arts Services on Friday, March 8, for Gillespie’s collaboration with visual artist Nirmal Raja, photographer Lois Bielefeld and cellist Janet Schiff. Says Gillespie: “Nirmal and Lois will have exhibitions up. I’ll choreograph an installation work using one of Nirmal’s textile pieces—a 30-foot muslin fabric that’s inscribed with Milwaukee history.”

Danceworks Performance Company, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Chant Claire Chamber Choir: Carmina Burana

Carl Orff’s sensational cantata, four companies, choreography by Dani Kuepper, stage direction by Jill Anna Ponasik in the Cabot Theatre, and with performances March 15-31, plenty of opportunities to see it all… just imagine!