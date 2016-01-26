One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. This year, the faculty choreographers are Debra Loewen, Dani Kuepper and Maria Gillespie, each working in her signature fashion. Students of guest choreographer Melinda Jean Myers, a former dancer with the Trisha Brown Dance Company, will dance to live accompaniment by Tim Russell, Milwaukee’s premiere modern dance composer. Artistic Director Ferne Caulker Bronson is rehearsal director for the title dance, “Evolve As We Enter,” a work rooted in West African dance and the dances of the African Diaspora by guest choreographer Amaniyea Payne of Chicago’s Muntu Dance Theatre. This will be Bronson’s farewell concert at UWM. She’ll retire from the department at the close of the semester. As comment, she quotes the Arizona Hopi Nation: “Gather yourselves! All that we do now must be in a sacred manner and in celebration. We are the ones we are waiting for.” For tickets, call 414-299-4308 or visit www4.uwm.edu.

Winterdances: Evolve As We Enter

Celebrations, Destinations and Arrivals at UW-Milwaukee

UWM, Mainstage Theatre

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

7:30 pm., Feb. 4-6; 2 p.m., Feb. 7