Explore the Milwaukee Museum Mile on Mother's Day

The 8th annual Milwaukee Museum Mile Day (MMM Day) offers unique museum experiences on Milwaukee’s East Side for a special event on May 12, Mother’s Day 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walk, bike or ride the free shuttle which runs continuously every half hour between all museums beginning at 11:00 a.m. from MOWA at Saint John’s On The Lake and ending at 4:00 p.m. Experience cultural diversity as MMM opens their doors to residents, museumgoers and first-time visitors for a chance to explore five unique museum gems at free or reduced admission. Each museum will hold a drawing, with one Grand Prize drawing that includes museum memberships and more.

Discover the Renaissance gardens of Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. Climb the North Point Lighthouse tower. Visit the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the Charles Allis Art Museum and the MOWA gallery at Saint John’s On The Lake. MMM Day is your opportunity to discover Milwaukee’s hidden treasures and experience the rich concentration of history, architecture, art and culture that defines our city.

Celebrate Mother’s Day and enjoy lunch and an afternoon drink at one of the many restaurants and taverns along Brady Street, Farwell, Prospect, and North Avenues. MMM also offers a scenic experience, full of wonderful views of the city, Lake Michigan, stately historic mansions and famous landmarks.

MMM Day is a family friendly event and children are encouraged to join the fun with activities like the scavenger hunt, origami folding, and arts and crafts, or meet the author and illustrator of Sport: The Ship Dog of the Great Lakes and climb the 74-foot tall tower at North Point Lighthouse

The MMM is a consortium of five beautiful arts and cultural museums nestled along Lake Michigan on the East Side. It is a simple and affordable way to experience multiple museums while promoting the area as a historically and architecturally significant destination in Milwaukee.

Each museum offers docent-led or self-guided tours of wonderful collections of art, history and current exhibits that you can’t find anywhere else. See current exhibits here:

Walking and bicycling to the event are encouraged. A free shuttle will run continuously every half hour between all museums beginning at 11:00 a.m. from MOWA at Saint John’s On The Lake and ending at 4:00 p.m. Street parking is also available near many of the museums.

Learn more about the Milwaukee Museum Mile and MMM Day at http://www.milwaukeemuseummile.org/mmm-day/