The Alchemist Theatre: Faust: An Evening at the Mephisto Theatre

The Alchemist Theatre

Sept. 29-Oct. 9

Faust: An Evening at the Mephisto Theatre

2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The Alchemist's 2011 Halloween show, performed throughout the theater space,

is adapted from the classic tale of Faust. Audience members are invited to roam the

premises, take in nonlinear plot segments and gradually discover the story of a man who

sells his soul to the devil. Artistic Director Aaron Kopec describes the performance as “a

cross between a haunted house, the best themed party you've ever been to and a theatrical

production.”