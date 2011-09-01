Andre' Lee Ellis & Co.: Tellin' It Like It Tis

Andre' Lee Ellis & Co.
Sept. 22-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2
Tellin' It Like It Tis
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
1531 W. Vliet St.
Milwaukee's future may be the unspoken subject of this spoken-word performance
about what it is to be a black man in our city, where more than half are jobless and the
incarceration rate is the second highest in the country. Ten men who know the challenges
from experience will perform Andre' Lee Ellis' true stories. An innovative leader in the
city's black performing arts, Ellis knows how to entertain while also honestly comparing
notes on survival strategies.