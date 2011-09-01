Andre' Lee Ellis & Co.: Tellin' It Like It Tis

Andre' Lee Ellis & Co.

Sept. 22-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Tellin' It Like It Tis

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

1531 W. Vliet St.

Milwaukee's future may be the unspoken subject of this spoken-word performance

about what it is to be a black man in our city, where more than half are jobless and the

incarceration rate is the second highest in the country. Ten men who know the challenges

from experience will perform Andre' Lee Ellis' true stories. An innovative leader in the

city's black performing arts, Ellis knows how to entertain while also honestly comparing

notes on survival strategies.