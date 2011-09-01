Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica

Bel Canto Chorus

Dec. 10-11

Christmas in the Basilica

Basilica of St. Josaphat

2333 S. Sixth St.

One of Milwaukee's leading choral groups, Bel Canto Chorus (founded in 1931) brings 100 voices to the stage under the direction of Richard Hynson, a nationally respected choral conductor. Their Christmas concert in the architectural splendor of St. Josaphat's Basilica is the jewel of their season. Bel Canto has maintained the highest of standards in recent years, with notable performances of work by Haydn, Brahms, Penderecki and many others.