Boulevard Ensemble Theatre: Cowboy Versus Samurai

Boulevard Ensemble Theatre
Oct. 5-Nov. 6
Cowboy Versus Samurai
Boulevard Theatre
2250 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
This well-reviewed 2005 comedy by a young Asian-American playwright, Michael
Golamco, is an exciting choice for the intimate Boulevard. In a retelling of Cyrano de
Bergerac with race substituting for nose, a Korean-American English teacher falls for
an Asian-American woman new to their Wyoming town—but it turns out she only dates
Caucasians. He enlists the help of a dim cowboy and wrestles with his militant Asian
buddy over the issues involved.