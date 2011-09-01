Boulevard Ensemble Theatre: Cowboy Versus Samurai

Boulevard Ensemble Theatre

Oct. 5-Nov. 6

Cowboy Versus Samurai

Boulevard Theatre

2250 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

This well-reviewed 2005 comedy by a young Asian-American playwright, Michael

Golamco, is an exciting choice for the intimate Boulevard. In a retelling of Cyrano de

Bergerac with race substituting for nose, a Korean-American English teacher falls for

an Asian-American woman new to their Wyoming town—but it turns out she only dates

Caucasians. He enlists the help of a dim cowboy and wrestles with his militant Asian

buddy over the issues involved.