Carte Blanche Studios

Sept. 23-Oct. 9

Mein Kampf

1024 S. Fifth St.

Jewish-Hungarian writer and stage director George Tabori knew of Nazism firsthand;

his father died at Auschwitz and he was forced to flee into exile. Tabori's bitter satire of

Hitler's vagabond years as a failed art student in Vienna is drawn from a few scattered

facts: Jewish associates may have aided Hitler in surviving a homeless shelter. Carte

Blanche's Jimmy Dragolovich directs the Milwaukee premiere.