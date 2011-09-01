Early Music Now: Jordi & Ferran Savall

×

Early Music Now

Oct. 8

Jordi & Ferran Savall

UW-Milwaukee Zelazo Center

2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.



“Our dream was to get Jordi Savall here—he's a legend in the early music field,” says Charles Sullivan, artistic director of Early Music Now. Milwaukee's promoter of pre-19th-century music opens its 25th season with a concert by the virtuoso of the viola da gamba and his son, Ferran, who will join him on voice and theorbo for a few selections. Their program will be a study in contrast between the music of the 13th to 17th centuries of Western Europe and the Silk Road nations.





