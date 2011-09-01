Ensemble Musical Offering: Cathedral Church of All Saints

Ensemble Musical Offering

Dec. 3

Cathedral Church of All Saints

818 E. Juneau Ave.

Dec. 4

Wauwatosa Woman's Club

1626 Wauwatosa Ave.

Gloria! Bach & The Glorious Music of the Baroque

This Milwaukee early music group (or “bande,” as they like to call themselves) is the artist-in-residence at All Saints Cathedral, site of the first of two Baroque concerts for late winter. Trumpeter Justin Bland and soprano Jennifer Gettel will be featured in Bach's Jauchzet Gott in Allen Landen. Also on the program are Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 and a Vivaldi violin concerto, Il riposo-per il Natale. It's fitting music for the Christmas season for those who remember the origins of the season.