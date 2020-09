Fall Arts Guide 2020

Acacia Theatre Company acaciatheatre.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Alfons Gallery alfonsgallery.org “Unexpected Connections” online exhibit All In Productions allin-mke.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Aperi Animam aperianimam.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Art Gallery at Concordia University Wisconsin cuw.edu No event scheduled as of August 20. Arts @ Large artsatlargeinc.org “Acrylic Paintings & Photographs” through October 16 Aura Theatre Collective auratheatre.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Bach Chamber Choir bachchoirmilwaukee.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Bel Canto Chorus belcanto.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Black Arts MKE marcuscenter.org/series/black-arts-mke Milwaukee Black Theater Festival through September 12. Boulevard Theatre milwaukeeboulevardtheatre.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Brew City Opera brewcityopera.wixsite.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Bronzeville Arts Ensemble facebook.com/BronzevilleArtsEnsemble No event scheduled as of August 20. Cabaret Milwaukee facebook.com/cabmke No event scheduled as of August 20. Cadance Collective cadancecollective.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Catey Ott Dance Collective cateyott.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Cedarburg Cultural Center cedarburgculturalcenter.org Check Schedule for events Cedarburg Performing Arts Center cedarburgpac.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Chant Claire Chamber Choir chantclaire.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Charles Allis Art Museum charlesallis.org “Milwaukee Women's Art Library,” Visual art exhibit, through December 27. ComedySportz Milwaukee cszmke.com Virtual ComedySportz season, through December 20. The Company of Strangers Theater thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Concord Chamber Orchestra concordorchestra.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Cooperative Performance cooperativeperformance.org Embodied Truth: Finding Ways to Move Together, Date TBD in Fall 2020. Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour October 9-11 cedarburgartistsguild.com DanceCircus dancecircus.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Danceworks Performance Company danceworksmke.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Dead Mans Carnival facebook.com/Dead-Mans-Carnival No event scheduled as of August 20. Early Music Now earlymusicnow.org Concert, November 14. Ex Fabula exfabula.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Falls Patio Players fallspatioplayers.com No event scheduled through November. Festival City Symphony festivalcitysymphony.org No event scheduled as of August 20. First Stage firststage.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Frank Juarez Gallery fjgmke.com “Pushing the Envelope: A Mail Art Gallery Show,” Visual art exhibit, September 8-October 31. “INDIANA GREEN,” Visual art exhibit, October 16-December 5. Frankly Music franklymusic.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Greendale Community Theatre greendaletheatre.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Grohmann Museum msoe.edu/grohmann-museum “Two Edmunds: Fitzgerald and Lewandowski—Their Mark on Milwaukee,” Visual art exhibit, September 10-December 20. Grove Gallery gallerygrove.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Haggerty Museum of Art marquette.edu/haggerty-museum “The Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists 2019,” Visual art exhibit, September 11-December 20. Harley-Davidson Museum “Off-Road Harkey-Davidson” opens Nov. 21 H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art carthage.edu/art-gallery No event scheduled as of August 20. Hyperlocal MKE hyperlocalmke.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Irish Cultural and Heritage Center ichc.net No event scheduled as of August 20. Jewish Museum Milwaukee jewishmuseummilwaukee.org “Luba Lukova: Designing Justice,” September 16-January 31 John Michael Kohler Arts Center jmkac.org/home.html “On Being Here (and There)” through January 24, 2021. Johnson Creek Clay Studio rickhintzepottery.com “2nd Duma Craft Invitational Exhibition,” through September 13. KACM Theatrical Productions kacmtheatrical.weebly.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Kettle Moraine Symphony kmsymphony.org Family Concert, September 25. Give Us Peace Concert, November 6. Ko-Thi Dance Company ko-thi.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Latino Arts, Inc. latinoartsinc.org “Reynaldo Hernandez: 50 Years of Art and Cultural Diversity,” Visual art exhibit, through October 2. “Dia de Los Muertos Ofrendas,” Visual art exhibit, October 14-November 20. Lily Pad Gallery West lilypadgallery.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Lynden Sculpture Garden lyndensculpturegarden.org “Edible Trees of Lynden: A Workshop with Robert Kaleta,” October 30. “Ariana Vaeth: New Work,” through Sept. 27 Admission by appointment only at lyndensculpturegarden.org/exhibitions/ariana-vaeth-new-work Marcus Performing Arts Center marcuscenter.org Pretty Woman The Musical, November 24-29. “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” September 21 Marquette University Theatre marquette.edu/communication/theatre-arts.php No event scheduled as of August 20. Master Singers of Milwaukee mastersingersofmilwaukee.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Material Studios + Gallery materialstudiosandgallery.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Memories Dinner Theatre memoriesballroom.com Deer Camp, November 6-15. Miller High Life Theatre millerhighlifetheatre.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Art Museum mam.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Ballet milwaukeeballet.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Children's Choir milwaukeechildrenschoir.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Comedy milwaukeecomedy.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Entertainment Group Facebook page No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Festival Brass mfbrass.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design miad.edu “Tomiko Jones,” Visual art exhibit, through October 2. “Veterans Print Project,” September 28-December 4. Milwaukee Musaik milwaukeemusaik.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Opera Theatre milwaukeeoperatheatre.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Public Theatre milwaukeepublictheatre.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Milwaukee Repertory Theater milwaukeerep.com Dad’s Season Tickets, October 30-January 3, 2021. Murder on the Orient Express, November 10-December 13. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra mso.org John Williams Conducts, October 10. Singin’ in the Rain, October 17-18. Beethoven’s Ninth, October 23-25. Scheherazade, October 30-31. Puttin’ on the Ritz, November 6-8. French Masters, November 13-14. De Waart & Brautigam, November 20-22. Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra myso.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Museum of Wisconsin Art wisconsinart.org “Thomas Gondek: Breaking the Bonds,” October 3-November 1. “Wisconsin Funnies: Fifty Years of Comics” through November 22 “2020 Members’ Show,” November 21-January 10, 2021. Next Act Theatre nextact.org The Christians, November 19-December 13. North Shore Academy of the Arts facebook.com/northshoreacademyofthearts No event scheduled as of August 20. Oil Gallery Milwaukee oilmilwaukee.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Optimist Theatre optimisttheatre.org Romeo and Juliet, postponed to Summer 2021. Outskirts Theatre facebook.com/outskirtstheatre No event scheduled as of August 20. Over Our Head Players overourheadplayers.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Portrait Society Gallery portraitsocietygallery.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Present Music presentmusic.org “Reality Check," online concert, October 24 “Thanksgiving: Wherein Lies the Good,” online concert November 22 Racine Art Museum ramart.org “Open Storage: RAM Showcases Wood Archives,” through October 4. “Open Storage: RAM Showcases Artists’ Book Archives,” through October 4. “From the Heart: RAM Virtual Community Art Show,” through October 4. “Open Storage: RAM Showcases Glass Archives,” through January 24, 2021. Racine Symphony Orchestra racinesymphony.org Masterworks Concert, postponed until early 2021. Renaissance Theaterworks r-t-w.com Muthaland, postponed to January 8-January 31, 2021. Actually, postponed to March 12-April 4, 2021. The Cake, postponed to June 26-July 18, 2021. “Br!nk New Play Festival” September 9, 11-13 Skylight Music Theatre “Saturday in the Park with Andrew,” September 12 Little Shop of Horrors, November 13–December 27 South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center southmilwaukeepac.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Theatre Gigante theatregigante.org In the Belly of the Beast, postponed to Fall 2020, dates TBA. Theatrical Tendencies theatricaltendencies.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Tory Folliard Gallery toryfolliard.com “Doug Hatch: Close to the Earth,” dates TBA. TOSA Locally Made Fall Pop-Up More information at jamessteeno.com The Landing at Hoyt Park Pool, October 10 UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts uwm.edu/arts Falldances: Moving Stories, Virtual dance concert, September 17-19. The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, October 14-18. Working: The Musical, November 19-22. Twelfth Night, or What You Will, November 18-22. UWM Percussion Ensemble Concert, November 19. UW-Whitewater Theatre uww.edu “Beethoven at 250,” MyungHee Chung, Virtual concert, through September 28. Vanity Fair, Virtual theater, October 19-25. Whitewater Symphony Orchestra, Virtual concert, November 2. “Haunted! Flute and Friends,” Virtual concert, November 9. “Symphonic Wind Ensemble,” Virtual concert, November 23. Le Misanthrope, Virtual theater, November 23-29. Var Gallery & Studios vargallery.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum villaterrace.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Walker's Point Center for the Arts wpca-milwaukee.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Wartburg Theatre carthage.edu No event scheduled as of August 20. Washington Heights Artists Front Yard Pop-Up More information at jamessteeno.com 1700-1800 Block of N. 52nd Street, September 13 Waukesha Civic Theatre waukeshacivictheatre.org Pirates of Pizzaz, ACAP Playmakers, October 8-11. The Canterville Ghost, October 29-November 15. Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks, November 11-12. West Performing Arts Center nbexcellence.org/community/westpac.cfm No event scheduled as of August 20. Wild Space Dance wildspacedance.org No event scheduled as of August 20. Windfall Theatre windfalltheatre.com No event scheduled as of August 20. Wisconsin Lutheran College - Center for Arts and Performance wlc.edu No event scheduled as of August 20. Wisconsin Philharmonic wisphil.org Phantom of the Opera Gala, October 31. Woodland Pattern Book Center woodlandpattern.org No event scheduled as of August 20.

