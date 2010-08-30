Fall Classical Music Preview

×

Milwaukee classical music fans are blessed to have so manyoptions available to them, as this smattering of highlights from the new musicseason makes crystal clear.

The Fine ArtsQuartet opens its season with a classical masterpiece and two 20th-centuryworks. Wolfgang Mozart's String Quartet No. 19 in C Major got its nickname (Dissonant)from its slow, tense introduction. But soon enough this disquieting adagiogives way to a bright allegro; a warm andante cantabile follows, then aHaydnesque minuet and typically joyful finale. St. Petersburg-born BorisTishchenko has been a professor at his hometown's music conservatory since1986. His String Quartet No. 5 thus far remains his final statement in theform. The String Quartet in D Minor is Jean Sibelius' sole venture into thegenre and, true to his nature, is largely introspective and intimate. Thisconcert takes place Sept. 12 at UWM's Helen Bader Concert Hall.





The first PresentMusic concert is something of a hello/goodbye event. The “hello” is awelcome to Gabriel Prokofiev (grandson of the great Russian composer SergeiProkofiev), who, along with the Present Music ensemble, performs his Concerto for Turntables and Orchestra.The “goodbye” is to keyboardist Phillip Bush, who is retiring after 15 seasonswith Present Music. Bush performs the solo part in the Piano Concerto of György Ligeti, a composer who stands withStockhausen, Berio and Boulez among the most influential (and experimental)late-20th-century composers. This concert takes place Sept. 18 in the TurnerHall Ballroom.





Just two days beforethe Feast of St. Francis, Early Music Now presents, appropriatelyenough, Il PoverelloExploring the Life and Deeds of St. Francis of Assisi, which itpromises will comprise “a joyful program about the ‘hippie' saint…of animalsand ecology.” The 13-member Rose Ensemble performs motets, hymns and dances forvoice and period instruments. This concert takes place Oct. 2 in St. JosephChapel.





Given the success ofa similarly themed concert last season, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestrapresents a second all-Rachmaninoff program under maestro Edo de Waart andfeaturing pianist Joyce Yang. Rachmaninoff's symphonic poem The Isle of theDead was inspired by a painting that depicts a gloomy island and huge rock,within which are chambers for the dead. The Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,a tuneful piece for piano and orchestra, includes the famous “18th Variation,”one of Rachmaninoff's most beloved creations. Vocalise, though originally for voice and piano, is most well knownin its purely orchestral guise. Finally, the three Symphonic Dancesrepresent Rachmaninoff's last completed work. This concert takes place Oct.8-10 in Uihlein Hall.





2010 is thebicentennial of two Romantic giants, Frederic Chopin and RobertSchumannbirthdays that aren't forgotten by Frankly Music. The programconsists of various piano pieces by Chopin, one of the most significant andbrilliant composers for the piano, performed by William Wolfram. Schumann iscommemorated by his Märchenbilder (“Fairy-Tale Pictures”) for Viola andPiano and Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major. This concert takes place Nov. 29-30 inthe Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.





The Florentine Opera has always done goodwork in presenting the standard operatic repertoire, especially, as its namesuggests, by the great Italian composers. But to open its 77th season, theFlorentine ventures into new land with its first world premiere, Rio de Sangre, a Latin-flavored work inSpanish by Emmy-winning composer Don Davis and librettist Kate Gale. The taleof 21st-century murder, revenge and madness will be directed by Paula Suozzi.The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Joseph Rescigno will conduct the orchestra,which will be accompanied by a chorus and a merengue band, Oct. 22-24 at the Marcus Centerfor the Performing Arts.





Finally, Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra opens itsseason Sept. 19 at Calvary Presbyterian Church (935 W. Wisconsin Ave.) with GiovanniPergolesi's Stabat Mater,Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite andJohn Tavener's contemporary work CantusMysticus. Featured are soprano Amy Conn and mezzo-soprano Nicole Warner,winners of the 2010 Bel Canto Chorus Regional Artists Competition.