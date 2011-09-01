First Stage Children's Theater: Don't Tell Me I Can't Fly

First Stage Children's Theater

Oct. 28-Nov. 13

Don't Tell Me I Can't Fly

Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water St.

I fell in love with Y York's playwriting in the 1970s. For its 25th Anniversary, our nationally acclaimed First Stage Children's Theater commissioned this play from York about an imaginative 9-year-old African-American girl with a confusing home life. Inspired by the childhood of 60-year-old Milwaukee artist Della Wells, it's the first production of a new “Wisconsin Cycle”—six premieres over six seasons meant to heighten awareness of our state's cultural history.