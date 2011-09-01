Florentine Opera: Turandot

Florentine Opera

Nov. 4 & 6

Turandot

Uihlein Hall, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water St.

“Nessun Dorma” is one of opera's great arias, and for its performance of Puccini's classic fantasy, the Florentine brings Renzo Zulian back to sing the showstopper. Soprano Lise Lindstrom, who played Princess Turandot at La Scala and the Met, makes her Milwaukee debut in the role. Turandot will be sung, as it should be, in Italian (with English supertitles). By the way, most authorities agree that the final “t” in Turandot is silent.