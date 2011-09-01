Frankly Music: “The Power of Three

Frankly Music

Sept. 26-27

“The Power of Three”

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

1584 N. Prospect Ave.

Frank Almond is no ordinary violinist. As concertmaster for the Milwaukee Symphony

Orchestra, he has been a noticeable (audible?) presence on the local symphony stage

and earned a reputation around the world for his musicianship. He's also artistic director

of his own chamber series, Frankly Music. For the opening concert of the new season,

Almond will perform lesser-known work by Rachmaninov, Brahms and contemporary

American composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich in collaboration with pianist Andrew

Armstrong and cellist Robert deMaine.