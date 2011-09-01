Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University: “Current Tendencies II

Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University

Aug. 24-Dec. 31

“Current Tendencies II”

530 N. 13th St.

The Haggerty's innovative “Current Tendencies II” features nine distinct exhibition

spaces reflecting the work of 10 Milwaukee artists. The show includes a wide range of

media, including video and graffiti. Each artist was paired with a Marquette professor

whose field of study relates to the artwork. The professors' reflections will appear in an

accompanying exhibition catalog. This exhibit is sure to appeal to a diverse audience and

provide food for thought and conversation.