Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University: “Current Tendencies II

Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University
Aug. 24-Dec. 31
“Current Tendencies II”
530 N. 13th St.
The Haggerty's innovative “Current Tendencies II” features nine distinct exhibition
spaces reflecting the work of 10 Milwaukee artists. The show includes a wide range of
media, including video and graffiti. Each artist was paired with a Marquette professor
whose field of study relates to the artwork. The professors' reflections will appear in an
accompanying exhibition catalog. This exhibit is sure to appeal to a diverse audience and
provide food for thought and conversation.