Hidden River Art Festival: Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Hidden River Art Festival
Sept. 16-18
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
19805 W. Capitol Drive
Held at Mitchell Park surrounding the Wilson Center, this annual festival hosts 80-plus
Wisconsin artists. A canopy of tents will protect the crowds from inclement weather as
they enjoy a variety of media, including glass, porcelain and sculpture. For the festival's second public art project, people will be able to interact with life-size structures created
by artist Brenda Baker. 2010 award winners Richard Jones, Katie Musolff and LeRoy
Bayerl return to complement one of the state's premiere fall art festivals.