Hidden River Art Festival: Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Hidden River Art Festival

Sept. 16-18

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive

Held at Mitchell Park surrounding the Wilson Center, this annual festival hosts 80-plus

Wisconsin artists. A canopy of tents will protect the crowds from inclement weather as

they enjoy a variety of media, including glass, porcelain and sculpture. For the festival's second public art project, people will be able to interact with life-size structures created

by artist Brenda Baker. 2010 award winners Richard Jones, Katie Musolff and LeRoy

Bayerl return to complement one of the state's premiere fall art festivals.