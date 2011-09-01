INOVA/Kenilworth Gallery: “2010 Greater Milwaukee Foundation Mary L. Nohl Fellowships Exhibition

INOVA/Kenilworth Gallery
Sept. 30-Dec. 4
“2010 Greater Milwaukee Foundation Mary L. Nohl Fellowships Exhibition”
2155 N. Prospect Ave.
This highly anticipated exhibition features the seven Mary L.Nohl Fellowship winners
chosen from a distinguished field of 136 applicants last fall. Three established artists
were honored: film and videographer Brent Coughenour, community art programmer
Paul Druecke and mixed-media painter, printmaker and sculptor Waldek Dynerman.
Four emerging artists were selected as well: filmmaker Sarah Buccheri, sound and
experimental music artist Neil Gravander, sculptor Ashley Morgan and documentary
filmmaker Chris James Thompson.