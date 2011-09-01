INOVA/Kenilworth Gallery: “2010 Greater Milwaukee Foundation Mary L. Nohl Fellowships Exhibition

INOVA/Kenilworth Gallery

Sept. 30-Dec. 4

“2010 Greater Milwaukee Foundation Mary L. Nohl Fellowships Exhibition”

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

This highly anticipated exhibition features the seven Mary L.Nohl Fellowship winners

chosen from a distinguished field of 136 applicants last fall. Three established artists

were honored: film and videographer Brent Coughenour, community art programmer

Paul Druecke and mixed-media painter, printmaker and sculptor Waldek Dynerman.

Four emerging artists were selected as well: filmmaker Sarah Buccheri, sound and

experimental music artist Neil Gravander, sculptor Ashley Morgan and documentary

filmmaker Chris James Thompson.