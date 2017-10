Latino Arts Inc.

Dec. 2-March 30

“Following Palindrome Series #2: Conversion by Pamela Diaz Martinez”

1028 S. Ninth St.

If you're a fan of magic realism, Pamela Diaz Martinez' paintings and drawings fly high at Latino Arts Inc. in Walker's Point. Her Milwaukee debut, intriguingly titled “Following Palindrome Series #2: Conversion,” suggests her work reads the same forward or backward. Will she convert reality to fantasy and back again?