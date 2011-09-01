Marquette Theatre Department: Holy Days

Marquette Theatre Department

Nov. 10-13, 16-20

Holy Days

Helfaer Theatre

525 N. 13th St.

Set in the heart of the Dust Bowl, Marquette's Holy Days is a poignant tale of the suffering and endurance of an American family. Two couples struggle to survive on a dying farm, braving discord both environmental and interpersonal. Director Debra Krajec describes this student-designed production as “a very human and personal interpretation of what happened to so many of our families not very long ago, and what is still happening today.”