Marquette University Philosophy Department: International Symposium—Unsettled Boundaries: Philosophy, Art and Ethics East/West

Marquette University Philosophy Department

Oct. 12-14

International SymposiumUnsettled Boundaries: Philosophy, Art and Ethics East/West

Raynor Memorial Libraries Conference Center

1355 W. Wisconsin Ave.

This international symposium on Eastern/Western contemporary arts and philosophy features dialogue between eight Chinese and eight Western arts critics and philosophers. Among them: Peng Feng, Chinese art critic and curator at 2011 Venice Biennale; Gao Jianping, Chinese literary theorist; Noël Carroll, philosopher of contemporary art/mass art; Richard Shusterman, founder of somaesthetics; and Garry Hagberg on jazz East/West. Topics: divergences and global collaboration in East/West arts, philosophy, arts and politics and the human body in Chinese and Western art. Free and open to the public.