Marshall Building Open House

Sept. 9

207 E. Buffalo St.

Explore the Marshall Building on a September evening, 5-9 p.m. Dip into Safi Studios'

water-themed event snug in the lower level, then ride to floor three to Luckystar Studio,

where the roll of the art dice is reliable. With two floors still above, there's more of the

tried and true plus the relatively new. This aptly titled “Marshall Arts” event provides a

good mix, and is great for artists seeking maximum exposure. (Judith Moriarty)