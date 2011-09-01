Milwaukee Ballet: Dracula

Milwaukee Ballet

Oct. 27-30

Dracula

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water St.

Anti-elitist, humane and witty, Michael Pink has the rare choreographic imagination to create full-length story ballets that thoroughly satisfy modern adults. His faithful adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula to a score by the brilliant Philip Feeney is considered his masterpiece, so far. Since its 1996 premiere in England, it's become the most successful new ballet in the world. The design team is first-rate and every dancer in this stellar company can cast a spell.