Milwaukee Ballet: The Nutcracker

Milwaukee Ballet

Dec. 10-26

The Nutcracker

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water St.

Will anything change? “New lighting—and I'm going to challenge my darling angels more, since they are more intelligent now,” said choreographer Michael Pink, referring to the Act Two opening danced by youngsters from the Milwaukee Ballet School. No major changes are needed to this unusually coherent, love-drenched, child-friendly variation on the traditional story set to Tchaikovsky's tremendous score. It's visually ravishing and performed with abandon by strong dancers who understand and enjoy every fanciful moment.