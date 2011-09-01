Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design: “Out of the Suitcase IV

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

Aug. 20-Oct. 8

"Out of the Suitcase IV"

Frederick Layton Gallery

273 E. Erie St.

Each year the Greater Milwaukee Foundation selects local artists to benefit from its Suitcase Export Fund, allowing the artists to travel the world with their works. This fall, MIAD's Frederick Layton Gallery features "Out of the Suitcase IV," a review of the past two years' grant recipients, whose work spans the gamut of visual art media, and, in the words of curator Mark Lawson, "demonstrates the high quality of art that is made in this city."