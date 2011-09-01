Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Danceworks and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra: Maria De Buenos Aires

Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Danceworks and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra
Nov. 10-12
Maria De Buenos Aires
Calvary Presbyterian Church
935 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), Danceworks and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra collaborate to create a powerhouse in multidisciplinary entertainment. MOT Artistic Director Jill Anna Ponasik describes Maria De Buenos Aires as “a project that none of our organizations could do alone, at least not like this.” Ãstor Piazzolla's music and Horacio Ferrer's libretto are sure to scintillate in Calvary Church, where a talented complement of dancers, singers and tango musicians will present this torrid and tragic foray into mid-20th-century Argentina's lower class.