Milwaukee Public Theatre/Mask & Puppet Company: All City People's Parade and Pageant

Milwaukee Public Theatre/Mask & Puppet Company
Sept. 5
All City People's Parade and Pageant
This third annual parade leaves Zeidler Park for Wisconsin Avenue at 11 a.m. and
winds its way through the Summerfest grounds, where the pageant will take place as
part of Laborfest. This year's theme, arrived at during a series of community planning
meetings, is “Metamorphosis”—presumably in reference to our society's much-needed
change of direction. As always, local artists and community activists will create beautiful
floats and puppets, as well as perform music and dance in response to the parade's theme.