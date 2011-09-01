Milwaukee Public Theatre/Mask & Puppet Company: All City People's Parade and Pageant

Milwaukee Public Theatre/Mask & Puppet Company

Sept. 5

All City People's Parade and Pageant

This third annual parade leaves Zeidler Park for Wisconsin Avenue at 11 a.m. and

winds its way through the Summerfest grounds, where the pageant will take place as

part of Laborfest. This year's theme, arrived at during a series of community planning

meetings, is “Metamorphosis”—presumably in reference to our society's much-needed

change of direction. As always, local artists and community activists will create beautiful

floats and puppets, as well as perform music and dance in response to the parade's theme.