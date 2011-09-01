Milwaukee Repertory Theater: A Christmas Carol

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Dec. 1-24

A Christmas Carol

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells St.

A classic that fortunately is not as dead as poor Jacob Marley, A Christmas Carol lives on at the Milwaukee Rep. The timeless story of redemption tells how the coldhearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge, through supernatural visits from his dead partner and three ghosts, comes to redefine himself as a man. Reflective, inspiring and as much a part of the holidays as presents and decorated trees, A Christmas Carol, god bless us, is alive and well.