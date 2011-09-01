Milwaukee Repertory Theater: Yellowman

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Sept. 28-Nov. 13

Yellowman

Stiemke Studio

108 E. Wells St.

Widening the path broken by Uprooted Theatre, which produced Dael Orlandersmith's

1995 work Beauty's Daughter, Milwaukee's flagship theater enriches the city with this

Romeo and Juliet story of a light-skinned African-American man and a dark-skinned

woman in 1960s South Carolina. A 2002 Pulitzer finalist, the forward-looking Yellowman

examines a complicated legacy of slavery: the tendency within African-American

communities to accept social norms based on skin shade. Director May Adrales is a rising

star nationally.