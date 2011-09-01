Milwaukee Repertory Theater: Yellowman

Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Sept. 28-Nov. 13
Yellowman
Stiemke Studio
108 E. Wells St.
Widening the path broken by Uprooted Theatre, which produced Dael Orlandersmith's
1995 work Beauty's Daughter, Milwaukee's flagship theater enriches the city with this
Romeo and Juliet story of a light-skinned African-American man and a dark-skinned
woman in 1960s South Carolina. A 2002 Pulitzer finalist, the forward-looking Yellowman
examines a complicated legacy of slavery: the tendency within African-American
communities to accept social norms based on skin shade. Director May Adrales is a rising
star nationally.