Milwaukee's Fall 2019 Theater Calendar

September 2019


Will Durst—BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG
Third Avenue Playhouse
Through Sept. 7



Dead Man’s Cellphone
Outskirts Theatre Company
Through Sept. 8



Dad’s Season Tickets (World Premiere)
Northern Sky Theater, Ephraim, Wis.
Through Oct. 26

Theater-lovers who root for the Packers (as all good Wisconsinites should) should head to the Northern Sky Theater in Door County for a must-see world-premiere musical, Dad’s Season Tickets, written by Milwaukee native Matt Zembrowski. Imagine, if you will, what happens when three sisters vie for much-coveted Packers’ season tickets held by their father. Set back in 1996, just as the Packers are making a run at a Superbowl season, any serious fan would question which is more important—family or a beloved sports team? (Susan Harpt Grimes)


Stitched with a Sickle and a Hammer (Staged Reading)
Woodland Pattern and Renaissance Theaterworks
Sept. 5



A Comedy of Tenors
Sunset Playhouse
Sept. 5-22



Doubt: A Parable
Company of Strangers
Sept. 6-14, Underground Collaborative

“Theater that makes you think” should be the tagline for the play, Doubt, presented by Company of Strangers. Viewed through the cultural lens of years of allegations made against abusive priests, this story will make audiences question what constitutes suspicious behavior and what is simply a friendly overture. One thing is certain: while questions will surface in viewers minds, no one will leave without an opinion about this story. Expect great post-play discussions with those who attend with you. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


Chapatti
Over Our Head Players
Sept. 6-22



Girard’s Nude
Theatre RED
Sept. 6-22



2 Pianos 4 Hands
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner)
Sept. 6-Nov. 3



“Br!NK New Play Festival”
Renaissance Theaterworks
Sept. 7-8



Disenchanted! The Musical
Outskirts Theatre Company
Sept. 12-13



Doubt
Sunset Playhouse (Studio Series)
Sept. 12-15



The Little Prince
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Sept. 12-29



Tomfoolery
Third Avenue Playhouse
Sept. 12-Oct. 20



Lost in Yonkers
Racine Theatre Guild
Sept. 13-29



Double Cross
Morning Star Productions
Sept. 14, 20-21, Oct. 26-27



“Peter, Paul, Mary & Friends”
Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage)
Sept. 16-17



West Side Story
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Sept. 17-Oct. 27

The Milwaukee Rep’s performance of West Side Story is primed for a successful run. Memorable songs like “I Feel Pretty” and “Tonight” will warm the hearts of the audience while “America” will get their toes tapping. This love story, rooted in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, will draw you in with its timeless concepts of forbidden love and a desire for acceptance. Considering the popularity of past musical performances at the Rep, like last season’s In the Heights, don’t wait too long to get your tickets! (Susan Harpt Grimes)


“StorySlam: Reunion” (noncompetitive)
Ex Fabula @ The Cooperage
Sept. 18



Vanya
Off the Wall Theatre
Sept. 18-29

This adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya opens one of Off the Wall’s purposefully unusual seasons. Chekhov’s tragicomedy is reworked here with an original script and direction by Dale Gutzman. “We have taken four different scripts and four different translations to make a new version,” he says. “If you have ever longed for the love of another person to give your life meaning, then Vanya is the play for you to cherish.” (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


The Feast
Quasimondo Physical Theatre
Sept. 20-Oct. 5, North Milwaukee Arthaus

Founding ensemble member, writer, actor and master puppeteer Andrew Parchman writes and directs what he’s calling a “preternatural popcorn thriller.” An America at war with Russia in the not-too-distant future provides the setting for this action-packed, puppet-gorged tale of conspiracy and horror. The always theatrically adventurous Quasimondo company’s new home, an historic—and almost Lovecraftian—former village hall and fire station in the North Milwaukee neighborhood, is itself an adventure worth experiencing. (John Schneider)


Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Other Identities
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Sept. 20-Oct. 13, Broadway Theater Complex

Based on a true story, playwright Anna Deavere Smith brings her documentary-style theater to the 1991 tragedy of the killing of a nine-year old black boy when a car jumps a curb. The driver is Hasidic and shortly after, a rabbinical student is stabbed to death in what appears to be an act of retribution. The case sparked riots and headlines. Marti Gobel and Elyse Edelman play 26 roles from politicians to victims in this gripping drama. (Harry Cherkinian)


In the Spirit of Lennon
Oconomowoc Arts Center
Sept. 21



“Artrageous”
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
Sept. 21



Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!”
First Stage (First Steps Series)
Sept. 21-Nov. 3



“Deaf StorySlam: Labels”
Ex Fabula
Sept. 22, Mitchell Street Public Library

The first-ever Deaf StorySlam will bring together true and personal stories told by deaf community members. The noncompetitive event will feature storytellers who will be selected in advance and who have worked with Ex Fabula storytelling coaches. They will present stories about labels, or “stories about misconceptions, rejecting stigmas and identity.” Audience members may also participate in the event, as they can submit Ultra Shorts, or brief, personal stories written on slips of paper. (Evan Casey)


Dear Evan Hansen
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Broadway Series)
Sept. 24-29



The Niceties
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stiemke)
Sept. 25-Nov. 3



“Crown Jewels of Jazz”
Sunset Playhouse (Cabaret Series)
Sept. 26-29



Peter and the Starcatcher (Student Production)
Marquette Theatre
Sept. 26-Oct. 6, Evan and Marion P. Helfaer Theater

If you love pirates, fantasy and magical wonders, make sure to see Peter and the Starcatcher. This Tony award-winning prequel to the Peter Pan story will warm your heart and recall the innocence of childhood. Discover an origin story for all of all your favorite Neverland characters, from Captain Hook to Tinkerbell. Come prepared to laugh along and leave your cares behind. A great play for adults and kids alike. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


The Revolutionists
Next Act Theatre
Sept. 26-Oct. 20

This “female-powered comedy” follows around four women who do their best to stay afloat during the French Revolution. A playwright, assassin, Haitian rebel and former queen Marie-Antoinette hang out in 1793 Paris. Laura Gordon directs the talented cast. “Packed with the zany ebullience that Lauren Gunderson writes so well, this grand comic adventure is about art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how women will actually go about changing the world,” Next Act Theatre says. (Evan Casey) 


They Promised Her the Moon (Student Production)
Carroll College Theatre
Sept. 27-Oct. 6



Glorious!
Falls Patio Players
Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Glorious! is the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the “Worst Singer in the World,” as she rises to the top in 1940s New York. This comedy was written by Peter Quilter, whose plays have been produced in 40 countries and translated into 30 languages. Glorious! is guaranteed to have you laughing and rooting for the enthusiastic lead singer. (Ethan Duran)


Red
Windfall Theatre
Sept. 27-Oct. 12, Village Church Arts

It’s 1959, and Abstract Impressionist artist Mark Rothko is struggling with his $35,000 commission to create art for a commercial project—a mural for the fabled Four Seasons restaurant. In this two-character play, Rothko battles his own demons with his assistant, Ken, as they discuss art and the meaning of art. Windfall’s artistic producing director Carol Zippel directs with Bo Johnson as Mark Rothko and Mohammad ElBsat as Ken, Rothko’s assistant. (Harry Cherkinian)


The God of Hell
The Constructivists
Sept. 27-Oct. 12, The Underground Collaborative

Award winning playwright Sam Shepard’s rarely performed post-9/11 piece was written based on the government’s response to the tragedy. Shepard once again serves up a dark comedy. Emma and Frank, farmers in the Wisconsin heartland, take in their friend, Haynes. But when a mysterious stranger comes looking for Haynes, the peace and quiet of the rural farm turns into a hotbed of fear and paranoia. Directed by Jaimelyn Gray. (Harry Cherkinian)


The Beggar’s Opera
Theatre Gigante
Sept. 27-Oct. 12, Kenilworth 508

Theatre Gigante first performed its adaptation of this original work by John Gay 10 years ago and now it’s back. Again, using the adaptation by Gigante’s co-founders Mark Anderson and Isabelle Kralj, it will include a monologue performance by Anderson presented as part of this year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival. Two hundred years after its debut, TBG would become the (in)famous Threepenny Opera by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill. (Harry Cherkinian)


Oklahoma!
Skylight Music Theatre
Sept. 27-Oct. 13, Broadway Theatre Center

At one time, Broadway shows were usually musical revues, a set of song and dance numbers loosely strung together. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II went beyond the old routine with Oklahoma! (1943), which integrated music and choreography with a compelling story. Some of the songs are unforgettable: “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and, of course, the musical’s soaring title number. (David Luhrssen)


The Clean House
Village Playhouse
Sept. 27-Oct. 13



“Viva Momix”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Sept. 28

October 2019


The Emperor’s New Tuxedo 
Waukesha Civic Theatre (ACAP Playmakers)
Oct. 3-6



The Rainbow Fish Musical (Family Friendly)
Racine Children’s Theatre
Oct. 4-6



A Doll’s House, Part 2 (Student Production)
Carthage College Theatre
Oct. 4-12, Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre

Playwright Henrik Ibsen shocked society—and the world—in 1879 when, in the final scene of A Doll’s House, wife and mother Nora leaves her husband and young children to begin a new life. In Part Two, playwright Lucas Hnath has crafted a sequel where Nora shows up 15 years later. But the question is: “Why?” There is plenty of recrimination to share—the second time around. (Harry Cherkinian)


The Addams Family: A New Musical
Sheboygan Theatre Company
Oct. 4-12



Murder’s Bad, But Monday Can Kill You
West Allis Players
Oct. 4-13



Resort 76 (Student Production)
UW-Whitewater Theatre
Oct. 6-13



“StorySlam: Signs” and “On the Table Community Gathering”
Ex Fabula @ Company Brewing
Oct. 10



Aladdin (Family Friendly)
Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Oct. 10-11



Mamma Mia!
Sunset Playhouse
Oct. 10-Nov. 3, Furlan Auditorium

When a tempestuous daughter who was raised by a single mother, recklessly decides to invite three men, one of whom may be her long-lost father, to her upcoming wedding without said mother’s knowledge, the stage is set for hilarity. Themes of love, friendship, and family accompanied by the music and songs of ABBA have made Mamma Mia a modern classic. Treat your inner “Dancing Queen” to a night out and see this feel-good show at the Sunset Playhouse. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


Sister’s Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales 
Schauer Arts Center
Oct. 11



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Student Production)
UW-Parkside Theatre
Oct. 11-20

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, this Tony Award winning play comes to UW-Parkside. Written by Simon Stephens, the play follows around 15-year-old math phenom Christopher, who is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog, Wellington. This mystery follows around Christopher as he works to solve the crime. The title of the book and play quotes Sherlock Holmes in Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1892 short story “The Adventure of Silver Blaze.” (Evan Casey) 


The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Family Friendly)
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
Oct. 13



The Unauthorized Biography Series
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
Oct. 15



Alabama Story (Staged Reading)
Seat of Our Pants Readers Theatre Troupe
Oct. 17-19

Kenneth Jones’ play recounts the 1959 controversy over a children’s book by Garth Williams, famed illustrator of Stuart Little, Charlotte’s Web and the Little House on the Prairie series. Williams wrote “a tender story of two rabbits that love each other and decide to marry,” said artistic director Mark Flagg. “It caused a storm when an Alabama senator, supported by a White Citizens Council and other racist groups, claimed it promoted interracial marriage.” John Stano will accompany on banjo and guitar. (John Schneider)


Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf
Milwaukee Entertainment Group
Oct. 17-Nov. 2, Brumder Mansion

Unhappy middle-aged couple George and Martha have company over, and it becomes obvious Martha wants to seduce their guest while George couldn’t care less. Funny quips and abundant booze fail to hide the tragic secret that the couple has kept for years. Set in the Brumder Mansion’s intimate theater venue, in an authentic and supposedly haunted Victorian-style mansion, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? touches on social expectations, reality and illusion, as well as a terrible secret. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


Richard II: Shakespearian Histories (Drunk) (Staged Reading)
Mad Rogues (Bard and Bourbon Series)
Oct. 18-19, Enlightened Brewing Company

Katie Merriman’s Bard and Bourbon Theatre Company has expanded its mission and changed its name to Mad Rogues. The company is moving beyond drunk Shakespeare but not abandoning it; it’s become a “series” within the sober Mad Rogues season. This episode continues the company’s readings of Shakespeare’s history plays in chronological order and featuring (drunk) commentary on the actual English history the playwright pillages, along with other fun facts to help us understand the action. (John Schneider)


A Few Good Men (Staged Reading)
Cream City Theater
Oct. 18-20



The Mousetrap
Racine Theatre Guild
Oct. 18-Nov. 3

It’s a dark and snowy night at Monkswell manor and a group of strangers are trapped by the snowfall—a murderer lurking within their group. One of Agatha Christie’s world-renowned and best-loved stories went on to become the longest running play worldwide (67 years and counting in London’s West End). No spoilers here; one of the most brilliant plots—and surprise endings—ever devised by the world’s greatest mystery writer. (Harry Cherkinian)


On the Wings of Mariposa (World Premiere)
First Stage
Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theatre

This bilingual world premiere is by Grafton born Barbara Joosse, based on her book, Ghost Wings and adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios. Ten-year-old Pilar tries to relive memories of her beloved grandmother using her rebozo (long scarf) and its familiar scents. But as the memories fade, she embarks on her “journey” of remembrance within the butterflies’ annual migration and Día de la Muertos (“Day of the Dead”). (Harry Cherkinian)


The Roommate
Renaissance Theaterworks
Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Broadway Theatre Center

Renaissance Theaterworks, which bolsters the work of women in theater, is planning a season about transformation and growth. The season opener, Jen Silverman’s The Roommate, tells the story of middle-aged Sharon and her new roommate, who awakens Sharon’s desire to change her life. Director Suzan Fete promises tragic moments and uproarious laughter in this “dark comedy about what it takes to reroute your life—and what happens when the wheels come off.” (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


ComedySportz
Oconomowoc Arts Center
Oct. 19



Kaleidoscope (World Premiere)
Cooperative Performance
Oct. 19 & 26, Danceworks Studio Theatre

Created and directed by Milwaukee theatre artist Emily Elliot, the performance employs a physical theatre style to tell the sometimes-overlapping stories of two individuals who experience sexual assault. Inspired by seven true stories, it shows what led up to the assaults and what followed in terms of a healing process. “There is no true end to the story with an issue like this,” said Andrea Burkholder, new board president of this experimental performing artists’ co-op. (John Schneider)


Barry & Bette: Looks Like We Made It 
Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage)
Oct. 21-22



Hamilton
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Broadway Series)
Oct. 22-Nov. 17



Fen
UWM Peck School of the Arts (Kenilworth 508)
Oct. 23-27



That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody 
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series)
Oct. 24-26



Dracula (Student Production)
Cardinal Stritch University Theatre
Oct. 24-Nov. 2



The Bad Seed
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Oct. 24-Nov. 10

This edge-of-your-seat thriller, written by Maxwell Anderson in the 1950s, will premiere in the Waukesha Civic Theatre’s mainstage series this fall. The play is set in a small Southern town and follows the exploits of Rhoda Penmark, a little girl who charms and wins the adoration of adults in her life. However, when one of her classmates drowns during a field trip, her mother starts to investigate the death, her daughter and her own past. (Ethan Duran)


Body Awareness (Student Production)
Carthage College Theatre
Oct. 25-27



Shrek The Musical, Jr. (Family Friendly)
Falls Patio Players
Oct. 25-27

“David Seebach’s Illusions in the Night” (Magic)
Sunset Playhouse
Oct. 25-27



A Few Good Men (Staged Reading)
Cream City Theater
October 18-20, Inspiration Studios

If you’ve never seen, or even if it’s been awhile since you’ve seen the 1992 movie, A Few Good Men, you’ll definitely want to see the staged reading presented by Cream City Theater. The play and screenplay for the movie were both written by Alan Sorkin who was just starting out when he jotted down his ideas, on cocktail napkins, for a script based on a real-life case where military lawyers are sent to investigate a “Code Red.” If you think you can “handle the truth,” be sure to check out this show. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


Utterance: Ancient Prophecies, Modern Revelations (World Premiere)
Milwaukee Opera Theatre with Cadance Collective and Aperi Animam
Oct. 29-31

A collaboration between Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Aperi Animam, Cadance Collective and composer Amanda Schoofs, Utterance is a work of new music theater that interweaves 12 a cappella motets by the 16th century Flemish composer Orlando de Lasses with 12 new compositions by Amanda Schoofs. Each motet relates to a prophecy by one of the sybils - ancient Greek prophetesses. (Harry Cherkinian)


The Stranger in the Attic
Off the Wall Theatre
Oct. 31-Nov. 10



Bakersfield Mist (Staged Reading)
Boulevard Theatre
Oct. 31-Nov. 30

Is a painting bought in a thrift store actually a lost masterpiece worth millions? That’s what Maude, a foul-mouthed ex-bartender believes; when a prim art expert comes to her trailer park to evaluate the piece, a battle erupts over class, truth and the meaning of art. According to Boulevard Theatre’s artistic director March Bucher, this enhanced concert reading of Stephen Sachs’ “ARTrageous” comedy is an “indictment of art, art criticism and the value of art.” (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

November 2019


The Handbook (New Play Initiative)
Carthage College Theatre
Nov. 1-9



Man of La Mancha
Memories Dinner Theatre
Nov. 1-10



Aladdin, Jr. (Family Friendly)
Sunset Playhouse
Nov. 3-4



“StorySlam: Goodbyes”
Ex Fabula @ Sugar Maple
Nov. 6



Aquila Theatre Company: 1984
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
Nov. 6



In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
Nov. 6-10, Mainstage Theatre

The late 19th century is brought back with relevance and fervor with a storyline jogging intrigue. Into the era’s social norms, which sought to silence human nature, comes the invention of vibrators and an exploration of women’s sexuality. The feminine mystique underlies this saga, plotting mystery and secrecy in this 2009 play by Sarah Ruhl. (Genevieve Vahl)


Disney’s Sleeping Beauty (Family Friendly)
Racine Children’s Theatre
Nov. 8-10



Crumbs from the Table of Joy (Student Production)
Marquette Theatre
Nov. 8-17



Cream City Crime Syndicate: Politics & Anarchy: Episode #1
Cabaret MKE
Nov. 8-22



Tuesdays with Morrie
Acacia Theatre
Nov. 8-24, Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Theatre

Based on the bestselling novel and movie, this autobiographical story tells the tale of Mitch Albom, well known journalist who reconnects 16 years after graduation with a former professor now battling ALS. An initial visit turns into weekly meetings where the two discuss life—and what follows—while providing support and inspiration for each other. And by doing so, the rest of the watching world. Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and Albom. (Harry Cherkinian)


Nunsense
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner)
Nov. 8-Jan. 12



The Nerd
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Powerhouse)
Nov. 12-Dec. 15



Super! (Family Friendly)
Sunset Playhouse
Nov. 13-16



Measure for Measure
Aura Theatre Collective
Nov. 14-24, Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Founded in 2018 by Producing Artistic Director Kira Renkas, Aura describes itself as dedicated to bringing together diverse audiences by telling stories of human emotion and experience, “reminding us what it is to care.” Shakespeare’s late problem play is a timely choice: the drama involves the abuse of a woman by a man in power. Jaimelyn Gray, the experienced founding artistic director of The Constructivists, another new theatre focused on relevant, no-holds-barred theatre, will direct. (John Schneider)


Judy Moody and Stick (Family Friendly)
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
Nov. 15



Sister Act (Student Production)
Carthage College Theatre
Nov. 15-17



Every Brilliant Thing
Outskirts Theatre Company
Nov. 15-24, Fischer Creative Arts Center

Outskirts explains Every Brilliant Thing: “You’re seven years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid.’ She finds it hard to be happy. You start a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. You leave it on her pillow. You know she’s read it because she’s corrected your spelling.” Every Brilliant Thing stars Jack Sherman and will be Outskirts’ first full production in their new home. It’s part of their goal of bringing “poignant, important, professional work to Waukesha County.” (Genevieve Vahl)


Kringle The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!
Over Our Head Players
Nov. 15-Dec. 8, 318 6th. St., Racine

The OOHP troupe is back with more of their sketch comedy approach to the food that made Racine famous: Kringle Part II picks up with the Yopannsan clan heading west of I-94 to Union Grove. Expect lots of local humor thrown in with parodies using familiar pop songs and plenty of references to the “K” word to make you want to rush out and have one during intermission. For the Kringle lover in you. (Harry Cherkinian)


Once Upon A Mattress
Theatre RED
Nov. 15-23



Disney’s Newsies
Skylight Music Theatre
Nov. 15-Dec. 22



“StorySlam: Food” (noncompetitive)
Ex Fabula @ Times Cinema
Nov. 17



Twelfth Night
UW-Whitewater Theatre (Student Production)
Nov. 19-24



She Persisted (Student Production)
Carroll College Theatre
Nov. 20-23



Stritch Shorts (Student Production)
Cardinal Stritch University Theatre
Nov. 21-24



Laughter on the 23rd Floor
Next Act Theater
Nov. 21-Dec. 15



Silent Sky (Student Production)
UW-Parkside Theatre
Nov. 22-Dec. 8



Jeeves at Sea
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Nov. 22-Dec. 22



The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation—Live!
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series)
Nov. 23-24



Elf—The Musical
First Stage
Nov. 23-Dec. 31



The Band’s Visit
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Broadway Series)
Nov. 26-Dec. 1

In a remote Israeli desert town where nothing changes from day to day, a group of lost Egyptian musicians show up at the local cafe. Dina, the cafe’s owners and the locals, take the band in for the night. As they share their stories and lives, this once sleepy town awakens to the sounds of romance—and life again. Winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. (Harry Cherkinian)


A Christmas Carol
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Pabst Theater)
Nov. 26-Dec. 24



The Second City: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Sweater
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series)
Nov. 29-Dec. 1



“The Jayne Taylor Christmas Show”
Sunset Playhouse
Nov. 30

December 2019


“Unforgettable: The Music of Nat King Cole”
Sunset Playhouse (Cabaret Series)
Dec. 4-8



A Piece of My Heart
UWM Peck School of the Arts (Kenilworth 508)
Dec. 4-8



Black Nativity
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
Dec. 5-15, Marcus Center’s Wilson Theatre in Vogel Hall

African American poet Langston Hughes assembled a hymnbook of glorious gospel music in fashioning his version of the story of Jesus’ birth. Sponsored by Black Arts MKE and the Marcus Center, director Malkia Stampley sets her production in Milwaukee where a black couple of little means live out the story, complete with contemporary versions of poor shepherds, wise (wo)men and angels. Each year, her production has taken on new relevance. The musical performances are always magnificent. (John Schneider)


The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays
Sunset Playhouse
Dec. 5-22



Elf—The Musical
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Dec. 5-22



A Christmas Carol
Falls Patio Players
Dec. 6-8



It’s A Wonderful Life
Sheboygan Theatre Company
Dec. 6-14



The Winter’s Tale
First Stage (Young Company)
Dec. 6-15



It’s a Wonderful Life, A Radio Play
Memories Dinner Theatre
Dec. 6-15



Henry V
Voices Found Repertory
Dec. 6-15

“Britain is a wasteland. The remaining human race is struggling to survive after the Cold War as we know it turned brutal. A wild young man finds himself suddenly bestowed with the responsibility to lead his country through peril; vastly unprepared for what the future may bring.” This modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s Henry V, put together by the young talents of Voices Found Repertory, promises 90 minutes of thrills, love and humor, starting with a pay-what-you-want preview performance on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose
Milwaukee Entertainment Group
Dec. 6-22



The Lilies of the Field
Village Playhouse
Dec. 6-22

An inspirational book, play and movie for our times, The Lilies tells the story of traveling African American handyman Homer Smith who stops by a farm—in much need of repair—run by nuns. His many kindnesses in helping the order lead the German immigrant nuns to believe Homer has been sent by God to help them build their church. As a result, Homer’s work leads him and the nuns to accomplishments beyond their dreams. Based on a true story. (Harry Cherkinian)


“StorySlam: Vacation”
Ex Fabula
Dec. 10 @ Anodyne Coffee Bruce St.



Rory Makem
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center (Hallamór Concert Series)
Dec. 13



“Doug Jarecki’s ’Twas The Month Before Christmas”
Schauer Arts Center
Dec. 13



Christmas Alive!
Morning Star Productions
Dec. 13, 14, 20-22



The Wizard of Oz
Racine Theatre Guild
Dec. 13-22



“That’s Entertainment: 100 Years of Movie Music”
Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage)
Dec. 16-17



“Joel Kopischke’s I Got Yule, Babe”
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Dec. 17-19



It’s a Wonderful Life: Live From WVL Radio Theatre
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
Dec. 18



“Doug Jarecki’s ’Twas The Month Before Christmas”
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series)
Dec. 18-22



The Great Scrooge Disaster (A Disastrous Musical)
Off The Wall Theatre
Dec. 18-31

January 2020


Joel Kopischke: Lost In Boston
Oconomowoc Arts Center
Jan. 3



The Mercy Seat
Outskirts Theatre Company
Jan. 3-12



Ruddigore (or the Witch’s Curse)
Skylight Music Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre
Jan. 3-19



“A.C.T. Combat Boot Camp”
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Jan. 4



HYPROV
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series)
Jan. 9



Rock of Ages
Greendale Community Theatre
Jan. 9-18

This jukebox musical that centers on the era of glam rock bands with long hair, denim vests and leather pants. Set in 1980s Hollywood, Rock of Ages will feature songs from Styx, Journey and Whitesnake. “Unlike the movie version of Rock of Ages, the musical does not take itself seriously,” said Brian Bzdawka, director of the Greendale theater production. “It is meant to be a fun night out with a ton of laughs and awesome ‘80s music.” (Ethan Duran)


Missoula Children’s Theatre: The Snow Queen (Family Friendly)
Schauer Arts Center
Jan. 10-11



On Golden Pond
Racine Theatre Guild
Jan. 10-26



Arnie, the Doughnut (Family Friendly)
Marquette Theatre
Jan. 11-19



The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats
First Stage (First Steps Series)
Jan. 11-Feb. 9



The Legend of Georgia McBride
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Powerhouse)
Jan. 14-Feb. 9



The Marvelous Wonderettes
Sunset Playhouse
Jan. 16-Feb. 1

The Gospel at Colonus
Skylight Music Theatre
Jan. 17-26



Chasin’ Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner)
Jan. 17-March 22



“Spectacular: Middle School”
Ex Fabula @ Turner Hall
Jan. 24



Happy Days
Renaissance Theaterworks
Jan. 24-Feb. 16



A Wrinkle in Time
First Stage
Jan. 24-Feb. 23



Guys on Ice
Schauer Arts Center
Jan. 25



“A.C.T. Live!”
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Jan. 25



“Peaceful, Easy Feeling: The Eagles and Friends”
Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage)
Jan. 27-28



Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stiemke)
Jan. 28-March 8



Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
Jan. 30



Little Black Dress
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series)
Jan. 30-Feb. 2



A Small Fire
Next Act Theater
Jan. 30-Feb. 23



Sweet Charity (Student Production)
Carthage College Theatre
Jan. 31-Feb. 1



The Snow Queen (Family Friendly)
Racine Children’s Theatre
Jan. 31-Feb. 2



2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival
Over Our Head Players
Jan. 31-March 1



Comicality 2020
Schauer Arts Center
Jan. 31-Feb. 8