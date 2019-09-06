Milwaukee's Fall 2019 Theater Calendar

September 2019

Will Durst—BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG Third Avenue Playhouse Through Sept. 7

Dead Man’s Cellphone Outskirts Theatre Company Through Sept. 8

Dad’s Season Tickets (World Premiere) Northern Sky Theater, Ephraim, Wis. Through Oct. 26

Theater-lovers who root for the Packers (as all good Wisconsinites should) should head to the Northern Sky Theater in Door County for a must-see world-premiere musical, Dad’s Season Tickets, written by Milwaukee native Matt Zembrowski. Imagine, if you will, what happens when three sisters vie for much-coveted Packers’ season tickets held by their father. Set back in 1996, just as the Packers are making a run at a Superbowl season, any serious fan would question which is more important—family or a beloved sports team? (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Stitched with a Sickle and a Hammer (Staged Reading) Woodland Pattern and Renaissance Theaterworks Sept. 5

A Comedy of Tenors Sunset Playhouse Sept. 5-22

Doubt: A Parable Company of Strangers Sept. 6-14, Underground Collaborative

“Theater that makes you think” should be the tagline for the play, Doubt, presented by Company of Strangers. Viewed through the cultural lens of years of allegations made against abusive priests, this story will make audiences question what constitutes suspicious behavior and what is simply a friendly overture. One thing is certain: while questions will surface in viewers minds, no one will leave without an opinion about this story. Expect great post-play discussions with those who attend with you. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Chapatti Over Our Head Players Sept. 6-22

Girard’s Nude Theatre RED Sept. 6-22

2 Pianos 4 Hands Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner) Sept. 6-Nov. 3

“Br!NK New Play Festival” Renaissance Theaterworks Sept. 7-8

Disenchanted! The Musical Outskirts Theatre Company Sept. 12-13

Doubt Sunset Playhouse (Studio Series) Sept. 12-15

The Little Prince Waukesha Civic Theatre Sept. 12-29

Tomfoolery Third Avenue Playhouse Sept. 12-Oct. 20

Lost in Yonkers Racine Theatre Guild Sept. 13-29

Double Cross Morning Star Productions Sept. 14, 20-21, Oct. 26-27

“Peter, Paul, Mary & Friends” Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage) Sept. 16-17

West Side Story Milwaukee Repertory Theater Sept. 17-Oct. 27

The Milwaukee Rep’s performance of West Side Story is primed for a successful run. Memorable songs like “I Feel Pretty” and “Tonight” will warm the hearts of the audience while “America” will get their toes tapping. This love story, rooted in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, will draw you in with its timeless concepts of forbidden love and a desire for acceptance. Considering the popularity of past musical performances at the Rep, like last season’s In the Heights, don’t wait too long to get your tickets! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

“StorySlam: Reunion” (noncompetitive) Ex Fabula @ The Cooperage Sept. 18

Vanya Off the Wall Theatre Sept. 18-29

This adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya opens one of Off the Wall’s purposefully unusual seasons. Chekhov’s tragicomedy is reworked here with an original script and direction by Dale Gutzman. “We have taken four different scripts and four different translations to make a new version,” he says. “If you have ever longed for the love of another person to give your life meaning, then Vanya is the play for you to cherish.” (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

The Feast Quasimondo Physical Theatre Sept. 20-Oct. 5, North Milwaukee Arthaus

Founding ensemble member, writer, actor and master puppeteer Andrew Parchman writes and directs what he’s calling a “preternatural popcorn thriller.” An America at war with Russia in the not-too-distant future provides the setting for this action-packed, puppet-gorged tale of conspiracy and horror. The always theatrically adventurous Quasimondo company’s new home, an historic—and almost Lovecraftian—former village hall and fire station in the North Milwaukee neighborhood, is itself an adventure worth experiencing. (John Schneider)

Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Other Identities Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Sept. 20-Oct. 13, Broadway Theater Complex

Based on a true story, playwright Anna Deavere Smith brings her documentary-style theater to the 1991 tragedy of the killing of a nine-year old black boy when a car jumps a curb. The driver is Hasidic and shortly after, a rabbinical student is stabbed to death in what appears to be an act of retribution. The case sparked riots and headlines. Marti Gobel and Elyse Edelman play 26 roles from politicians to victims in this gripping drama. (Harry Cherkinian)

In the Spirit of Lennon Oconomowoc Arts Center Sept. 21

“Artrageous” South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center Sept. 21

Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!” First Stage (First Steps Series) Sept. 21-Nov. 3

“Deaf StorySlam: Labels” Ex Fabula Sept. 22, Mitchell Street Public Library

The first-ever Deaf StorySlam will bring together true and personal stories told by deaf community members. The noncompetitive event will feature storytellers who will be selected in advance and who have worked with Ex Fabula storytelling coaches. They will present stories about labels, or “stories about misconceptions, rejecting stigmas and identity.” Audience members may also participate in the event, as they can submit Ultra Shorts, or brief, personal stories written on slips of paper. (Evan Casey)

Dear Evan Hansen Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Broadway Series) Sept. 24-29

The Niceties Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stiemke) Sept. 25-Nov. 3

“Crown Jewels of Jazz” Sunset Playhouse (Cabaret Series) Sept. 26-29

Peter and the Starcatcher (Student Production) Marquette Theatre Sept. 26-Oct. 6, Evan and Marion P. Helfaer Theater

If you love pirates, fantasy and magical wonders, make sure to see Peter and the Starcatcher. This Tony award-winning prequel to the Peter Pan story will warm your heart and recall the innocence of childhood. Discover an origin story for all of all your favorite Neverland characters, from Captain Hook to Tinkerbell. Come prepared to laugh along and leave your cares behind. A great play for adults and kids alike. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

The Revolutionists Next Act Theatre Sept. 26-Oct. 20

This “female-powered comedy” follows around four women who do their best to stay afloat during the French Revolution. A playwright, assassin, Haitian rebel and former queen Marie-Antoinette hang out in 1793 Paris. Laura Gordon directs the talented cast. “Packed with the zany ebullience that Lauren Gunderson writes so well, this grand comic adventure is about art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how women will actually go about changing the world,” Next Act Theatre says. (Evan Casey)

They Promised Her the Moon (Student Production) Carroll College Theatre Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Glorious! Falls Patio Players Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Glorious! is the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the “Worst Singer in the World,” as she rises to the top in 1940s New York. This comedy was written by Peter Quilter, whose plays have been produced in 40 countries and translated into 30 languages. Glorious! is guaranteed to have you laughing and rooting for the enthusiastic lead singer. (Ethan Duran)

Red Windfall Theatre Sept. 27-Oct. 12, Village Church Arts

It’s 1959, and Abstract Impressionist artist Mark Rothko is struggling with his $35,000 commission to create art for a commercial project—a mural for the fabled Four Seasons restaurant. In this two-character play, Rothko battles his own demons with his assistant, Ken, as they discuss art and the meaning of art. Windfall’s artistic producing director Carol Zippel directs with Bo Johnson as Mark Rothko and Mohammad ElBsat as Ken, Rothko’s assistant. (Harry Cherkinian)

The God of Hell The Constructivists Sept. 27-Oct. 12, The Underground Collaborative

Award winning playwright Sam Shepard’s rarely performed post-9/11 piece was written based on the government’s response to the tragedy. Shepard once again serves up a dark comedy. Emma and Frank, farmers in the Wisconsin heartland, take in their friend, Haynes. But when a mysterious stranger comes looking for Haynes, the peace and quiet of the rural farm turns into a hotbed of fear and paranoia. Directed by Jaimelyn Gray. (Harry Cherkinian)

The Beggar’s Opera Theatre Gigante Sept. 27-Oct. 12, Kenilworth 508

Theatre Gigante first performed its adaptation of this original work by John Gay 10 years ago and now it’s back. Again, using the adaptation by Gigante’s co-founders Mark Anderson and Isabelle Kralj, it will include a monologue performance by Anderson presented as part of this year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival. Two hundred years after its debut, TBG would become the (in)famous Threepenny Opera by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill. (Harry Cherkinian)

Oklahoma! Skylight Music Theatre Sept. 27-Oct. 13, Broadway Theatre Center

At one time, Broadway shows were usually musical revues, a set of song and dance numbers loosely strung together. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II went beyond the old routine with Oklahoma! (1943), which integrated music and choreography with a compelling story. Some of the songs are unforgettable: “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and, of course, the musical’s soaring title number. (David Luhrssen)

The Clean House Village Playhouse Sept. 27-Oct. 13

“Viva Momix” Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Sept. 28

The Emperor’s New Tuxedo Waukesha Civic Theatre (ACAP Playmakers) Oct. 3-6

The Rainbow Fish Musical (Family Friendly) Racine Children’s Theatre Oct. 4-6

A Doll’s House, Part 2 (Student Production) Carthage College Theatre Oct. 4-12, Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre

Playwright Henrik Ibsen shocked society—and the world—in 1879 when, in the final scene of A Doll’s House, wife and mother Nora leaves her husband and young children to begin a new life. In Part Two, playwright Lucas Hnath has crafted a sequel where Nora shows up 15 years later. But the question is: “Why?” There is plenty of recrimination to share—the second time around. (Harry Cherkinian)

The Addams Family: A New Musical Sheboygan Theatre Company Oct. 4-12

Murder’s Bad, But Monday Can Kill You West Allis Players Oct. 4-13

Resort 76 (Student Production) UW-Whitewater Theatre Oct. 6-13

“StorySlam: Signs” and “On the Table Community Gathering” Ex Fabula @ Company Brewing Oct. 10

Aladdin (Family Friendly) Milwaukee Youth Theatre Oct. 10-11

Mamma Mia! Sunset Playhouse Oct. 10-Nov. 3, Furlan Auditorium

When a tempestuous daughter who was raised by a single mother, recklessly decides to invite three men, one of whom may be her long-lost father, to her upcoming wedding without said mother’s knowledge, the stage is set for hilarity. Themes of love, friendship, and family accompanied by the music and songs of ABBA have made Mamma Mia a modern classic. Treat your inner “Dancing Queen” to a night out and see this feel-good show at the Sunset Playhouse. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Sister’s Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales Schauer Arts Center Oct. 11

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Student Production) UW-Parkside Theatre Oct. 11-20

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, this Tony Award winning play comes to UW-Parkside. Written by Simon Stephens, the play follows around 15-year-old math phenom Christopher, who is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog, Wellington. This mystery follows around Christopher as he works to solve the crime. The title of the book and play quotes Sherlock Holmes in Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1892 short story “The Adventure of Silver Blaze.” (Evan Casey)

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Family Friendly) UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium Oct. 13

The Unauthorized Biography Series UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium Oct. 15

Alabama Story (Staged Reading) Seat of Our Pants Readers Theatre Troupe Oct. 17-19

Kenneth Jones’ play recounts the 1959 controversy over a children’s book by Garth Williams, famed illustrator of Stuart Little, Charlotte’s Web and the Little House on the Prairie series. Williams wrote “a tender story of two rabbits that love each other and decide to marry,” said artistic director Mark Flagg. “It caused a storm when an Alabama senator, supported by a White Citizens Council and other racist groups, claimed it promoted interracial marriage.” John Stano will accompany on banjo and guitar. (John Schneider)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf Milwaukee Entertainment Group Oct. 17-Nov. 2, Brumder Mansion

Unhappy middle-aged couple George and Martha have company over, and it becomes obvious Martha wants to seduce their guest while George couldn’t care less. Funny quips and abundant booze fail to hide the tragic secret that the couple has kept for years. Set in the Brumder Mansion’s intimate theater venue, in an authentic and supposedly haunted Victorian-style mansion, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? touches on social expectations, reality and illusion, as well as a terrible secret. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Richard II: Shakespearian Histories (Drunk) (Staged Reading) Mad Rogues (Bard and Bourbon Series) Oct. 18-19, Enlightened Brewing Company

Katie Merriman’s Bard and Bourbon Theatre Company has expanded its mission and changed its name to Mad Rogues. The company is moving beyond drunk Shakespeare but not abandoning it; it’s become a “series” within the sober Mad Rogues season. This episode continues the company’s readings of Shakespeare’s history plays in chronological order and featuring (drunk) commentary on the actual English history the playwright pillages, along with other fun facts to help us understand the action. (John Schneider)

A Few Good Men (Staged Reading) Cream City Theater Oct. 18-20

The Mousetrap Racine Theatre Guild Oct. 18-Nov. 3

It’s a dark and snowy night at Monkswell manor and a group of strangers are trapped by the snowfall—a murderer lurking within their group. One of Agatha Christie’s world-renowned and best-loved stories went on to become the longest running play worldwide (67 years and counting in London’s West End). No spoilers here; one of the most brilliant plots—and surprise endings—ever devised by the world’s greatest mystery writer. (Harry Cherkinian)

On the Wings of Mariposa (World Premiere) First Stage Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theatre

This bilingual world premiere is by Grafton born Barbara Joosse, based on her book, Ghost Wings and adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios. Ten-year-old Pilar tries to relive memories of her beloved grandmother using her rebozo (long scarf) and its familiar scents. But as the memories fade, she embarks on her “journey” of remembrance within the butterflies’ annual migration and Día de la Muertos (“Day of the Dead”). (Harry Cherkinian)

The Roommate Renaissance Theaterworks Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Broadway Theatre Center

Renaissance Theaterworks, which bolsters the work of women in theater, is planning a season about transformation and growth. The season opener, Jen Silverman’s The Roommate, tells the story of middle-aged Sharon and her new roommate, who awakens Sharon’s desire to change her life. Director Suzan Fete promises tragic moments and uproarious laughter in this “dark comedy about what it takes to reroute your life—and what happens when the wheels come off.” (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

ComedySportz Oconomowoc Arts Center Oct. 19

Kaleidoscope (World Premiere) Cooperative Performance Oct. 19 & 26, Danceworks Studio Theatre

Created and directed by Milwaukee theatre artist Emily Elliot, the performance employs a physical theatre style to tell the sometimes-overlapping stories of two individuals who experience sexual assault. Inspired by seven true stories, it shows what led up to the assaults and what followed in terms of a healing process. “There is no true end to the story with an issue like this,” said Andrea Burkholder, new board president of this experimental performing artists’ co-op. (John Schneider)

Barry & Bette: Looks Like We Made It Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage) Oct. 21-22

Hamilton Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Broadway Series) Oct. 22-Nov. 17

Fen UWM Peck School of the Arts (Kenilworth 508) Oct. 23-27

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series) Oct. 24-26

Dracula (Student Production) Cardinal Stritch University Theatre Oct. 24-Nov. 2

The Bad Seed Waukesha Civic Theatre Oct. 24-Nov. 10

This edge-of-your-seat thriller, written by Maxwell Anderson in the 1950s, will premiere in the Waukesha Civic Theatre’s mainstage series this fall. The play is set in a small Southern town and follows the exploits of Rhoda Penmark, a little girl who charms and wins the adoration of adults in her life. However, when one of her classmates drowns during a field trip, her mother starts to investigate the death, her daughter and her own past. (Ethan Duran)

Body Awareness (Student Production) Carthage College Theatre Oct. 25-27

Shrek The Musical, Jr. (Family Friendly) Falls Patio Players Oct. 25-27

“David Seebach’s Illusions in the Night” (Magic) Sunset Playhouse Oct. 25-27

If you’ve never seen, or even if it’s been awhile since you’ve seen the 1992 movie, A Few Good Men, you’ll definitely want to see the staged reading presented by Cream City Theater. The play and screenplay for the movie were both written by Alan Sorkin who was just starting out when he jotted down his ideas, on cocktail napkins, for a script based on a real-life case where military lawyers are sent to investigate a “Code Red.” If you think you can “handle the truth,” be sure to check out this show. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Utterance: Ancient Prophecies, Modern Revelations (World Premiere) Milwaukee Opera Theatre with Cadance Collective and Aperi Animam Oct. 29-31

A collaboration between Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Aperi Animam, Cadance Collective and composer Amanda Schoofs, Utterance is a work of new music theater that interweaves 12 a cappella motets by the 16th century Flemish composer Orlando de Lasses with 12 new compositions by Amanda Schoofs. Each motet relates to a prophecy by one of the sybils - ancient Greek prophetesses. (Harry Cherkinian)

The Stranger in the Attic Off the Wall Theatre Oct. 31-Nov. 10

Bakersfield Mist (Staged Reading) Boulevard Theatre Oct. 31-Nov. 30

Is a painting bought in a thrift store actually a lost masterpiece worth millions? That’s what Maude, a foul-mouthed ex-bartender believes; when a prim art expert comes to her trailer park to evaluate the piece, a battle erupts over class, truth and the meaning of art. According to Boulevard Theatre’s artistic director March Bucher, this enhanced concert reading of Stephen Sachs’ “ARTrageous” comedy is an “indictment of art, art criticism and the value of art.” (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

The Handbook (New Play Initiative) Carthage College Theatre Nov. 1-9

Man of La Mancha Memories Dinner Theatre Nov. 1-10

Aladdin, Jr. (Family Friendly) Sunset Playhouse Nov. 3-4

“StorySlam: Goodbyes” Ex Fabula @ Sugar Maple Nov. 6

Aquila Theatre Company: 1984 UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium Nov. 6

In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play (Student Production) UWM Peck School of the Arts Nov. 6-10, Mainstage Theatre

The late 19th century is brought back with relevance and fervor with a storyline jogging intrigue. Into the era’s social norms, which sought to silence human nature, comes the invention of vibrators and an exploration of women’s sexuality. The feminine mystique underlies this saga, plotting mystery and secrecy in this 2009 play by Sarah Ruhl. (Genevieve Vahl)

Disney’s Sleeping Beauty (Family Friendly) Racine Children’s Theatre Nov. 8-10

Crumbs from the Table of Joy (Student Production) Marquette Theatre Nov. 8-17

Cream City Crime Syndicate: Politics & Anarchy: Episode #1 Cabaret MKE Nov. 8-22

Tuesdays with Morrie Acacia Theatre Nov. 8-24, Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Theatre

Based on the bestselling novel and movie, this autobiographical story tells the tale of Mitch Albom, well known journalist who reconnects 16 years after graduation with a former professor now battling ALS. An initial visit turns into weekly meetings where the two discuss life—and what follows—while providing support and inspiration for each other. And by doing so, the rest of the watching world. Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and Albom. (Harry Cherkinian)

Nunsense Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner) Nov. 8-Jan. 12

The Nerd Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Powerhouse) Nov. 12-Dec. 15

Super! (Family Friendly) Sunset Playhouse Nov. 13-16

Measure for Measure Aura Theatre Collective Nov. 14-24, Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Founded in 2018 by Producing Artistic Director Kira Renkas, Aura describes itself as dedicated to bringing together diverse audiences by telling stories of human emotion and experience, “reminding us what it is to care.” Shakespeare’s late problem play is a timely choice: the drama involves the abuse of a woman by a man in power. Jaimelyn Gray, the experienced founding artistic director of The Constructivists, another new theatre focused on relevant, no-holds-barred theatre, will direct. (John Schneider)

Judy Moody and Stick (Family Friendly) UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium Nov. 15

Sister Act (Student Production) Carthage College Theatre Nov. 15-17

Every Brilliant Thing Outskirts Theatre Company Nov. 15-24, Fischer Creative Arts Center

Outskirts explains Every Brilliant Thing: “You’re seven years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid.’ She finds it hard to be happy. You start a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. You leave it on her pillow. You know she’s read it because she’s corrected your spelling.” Every Brilliant Thing stars Jack Sherman and will be Outskirts’ first full production in their new home. It’s part of their goal of bringing “poignant, important, professional work to Waukesha County.” (Genevieve Vahl)

Kringle The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story! Over Our Head Players Nov. 15-Dec. 8, 318 6th. St., Racine

The OOHP troupe is back with more of their sketch comedy approach to the food that made Racine famous: Kringle Part II picks up with the Yopannsan clan heading west of I-94 to Union Grove. Expect lots of local humor thrown in with parodies using familiar pop songs and plenty of references to the “K” word to make you want to rush out and have one during intermission. For the Kringle lover in you. (Harry Cherkinian)

Once Upon A Mattress Theatre RED Nov. 15-23

Disney’s Newsies Skylight Music Theatre Nov. 15-Dec. 22

“StorySlam: Food” (noncompetitive) Ex Fabula @ Times Cinema Nov. 17

Twelfth Night UW-Whitewater Theatre (Student Production) Nov. 19-24

She Persisted (Student Production) Carroll College Theatre Nov. 20-23

Stritch Shorts (Student Production) Cardinal Stritch University Theatre Nov. 21-24

Laughter on the 23rd Floor Next Act Theater Nov. 21-Dec. 15

Silent Sky (Student Production) UW-Parkside Theatre Nov. 22-Dec. 8

Jeeves at Sea Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Nov. 22-Dec. 22

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation—Live! Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series) Nov. 23-24

Elf—The Musical First Stage Nov. 23-Dec. 31

The Band’s Visit Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Broadway Series) Nov. 26-Dec. 1

In a remote Israeli desert town where nothing changes from day to day, a group of lost Egyptian musicians show up at the local cafe. Dina, the cafe’s owners and the locals, take the band in for the night. As they share their stories and lives, this once sleepy town awakens to the sounds of romance—and life again. Winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. (Harry Cherkinian)

A Christmas Carol Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Pabst Theater) Nov. 26-Dec. 24

The Second City: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Sweater Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series) Nov. 29-Dec. 1

“The Jayne Taylor Christmas Show” Sunset Playhouse Nov. 30

“Unforgettable: The Music of Nat King Cole” Sunset Playhouse (Cabaret Series) Dec. 4-8

A Piece of My Heart UWM Peck School of the Arts (Kenilworth 508) Dec. 4-8

Black Nativity Bronzeville Arts Ensemble Dec. 5-15, Marcus Center’s Wilson Theatre in Vogel Hall

African American poet Langston Hughes assembled a hymnbook of glorious gospel music in fashioning his version of the story of Jesus’ birth. Sponsored by Black Arts MKE and the Marcus Center, director Malkia Stampley sets her production in Milwaukee where a black couple of little means live out the story, complete with contemporary versions of poor shepherds, wise (wo)men and angels. Each year, her production has taken on new relevance. The musical performances are always magnificent. (John Schneider)

The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays Sunset Playhouse Dec. 5-22

Elf—The Musical Waukesha Civic Theatre Dec. 5-22

A Christmas Carol Falls Patio Players Dec. 6-8

It’s A Wonderful Life Sheboygan Theatre Company Dec. 6-14

The Winter’s Tale First Stage (Young Company) Dec. 6-15

It’s a Wonderful Life, A Radio Play Memories Dinner Theatre Dec. 6-15

Henry V Voices Found Repertory Dec. 6-15

“Britain is a wasteland. The remaining human race is struggling to survive after the Cold War as we know it turned brutal. A wild young man finds himself suddenly bestowed with the responsibility to lead his country through peril; vastly unprepared for what the future may bring.” This modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s Henry V, put together by the young talents of Voices Found Repertory, promises 90 minutes of thrills, love and humor, starting with a pay-what-you-want preview performance on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose Milwaukee Entertainment Group Dec. 6-22

The Lilies of the Field Village Playhouse Dec. 6-22

An inspirational book, play and movie for our times, The Lilies tells the story of traveling African American handyman Homer Smith who stops by a farm—in much need of repair—run by nuns. His many kindnesses in helping the order lead the German immigrant nuns to believe Homer has been sent by God to help them build their church. As a result, Homer’s work leads him and the nuns to accomplishments beyond their dreams. Based on a true story. (Harry Cherkinian)

“StorySlam: Vacation” Ex Fabula Dec. 10 @ Anodyne Coffee Bruce St.

Rory Makem Irish Cultural and Heritage Center (Hallamór Concert Series) Dec. 13

“Doug Jarecki’s ’Twas The Month Before Christmas” Schauer Arts Center Dec. 13

Christmas Alive! Morning Star Productions Dec. 13, 14, 20-22

The Wizard of Oz Racine Theatre Guild Dec. 13-22

“That’s Entertainment: 100 Years of Movie Music” Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage) Dec. 16-17

“Joel Kopischke’s I Got Yule, Babe” Waukesha Civic Theatre Dec. 17-19

It’s a Wonderful Life: Live From WVL Radio Theatre UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium Dec. 18

“Doug Jarecki’s ’Twas The Month Before Christmas” Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series) Dec. 18-22

The Great Scrooge Disaster (A Disastrous Musical) Off The Wall Theatre Dec. 18-31

Joel Kopischke: Lost In Boston Oconomowoc Arts Center Jan. 3

The Mercy Seat Outskirts Theatre Company Jan. 3-12

Ruddigore (or the Witch’s Curse) Skylight Music Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Jan. 3-19

“A.C.T. Combat Boot Camp” Waukesha Civic Theatre Jan. 4

HYPROV Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series) Jan. 9

Rock of Ages Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 9-18

This jukebox musical that centers on the era of glam rock bands with long hair, denim vests and leather pants. Set in 1980s Hollywood, Rock of Ages will feature songs from Styx, Journey and Whitesnake. “Unlike the movie version of Rock of Ages, the musical does not take itself seriously,” said Brian Bzdawka, director of the Greendale theater production. “It is meant to be a fun night out with a ton of laughs and awesome ‘80s music.” (Ethan Duran)

Missoula Children’s Theatre: The Snow Queen (Family Friendly) Schauer Arts Center Jan. 10-11

On Golden Pond Racine Theatre Guild Jan. 10-26

Arnie, the Doughnut (Family Friendly) Marquette Theatre Jan. 11-19

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats First Stage (First Steps Series) Jan. 11-Feb. 9

The Legend of Georgia McBride Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Powerhouse) Jan. 14-Feb. 9

The Marvelous Wonderettes Sunset Playhouse Jan. 16-Feb. 1

The Gospel at Colonus Skylight Music Theatre Jan. 17-26

Chasin’ Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stackner) Jan. 17-March 22

“Spectacular: Middle School” Ex Fabula @ Turner Hall Jan. 24

Happy Days Renaissance Theaterworks Jan. 24-Feb. 16

A Wrinkle in Time First Stage Jan. 24-Feb. 23

Guys on Ice Schauer Arts Center Jan. 25

“A.C.T. Live!” Waukesha Civic Theatre Jan. 25

“Peaceful, Easy Feeling: The Eagles and Friends” Sunset Playhouse (Musical Mainstage) Jan. 27-28

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Stiemke) Jan. 28-March 8

Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center Jan. 30

Little Black Dress Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series) Jan. 30-Feb. 2

A Small Fire Next Act Theater Jan. 30-Feb. 23

Sweet Charity (Student Production) Carthage College Theatre Jan. 31-Feb. 1

The Snow Queen (Family Friendly) Racine Children’s Theatre Jan. 31-Feb. 2

2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival Over Our Head Players Jan. 31-March 1

Comicality 2020 Schauer Arts Center Jan. 31-Feb. 8