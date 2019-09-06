Milwaukee's Fall 2019 Classical Music Calendar

September 2019


“Re:re:rewrite”
Present Music
Sept. 7, Helene Zelazo Center

“More variety, less boundaries,” says Eric Segnitz, describing the program of his first concert as Present Music’s co-artistic director. The idea behind “Re:re:rewrite” is “remaking exciting work in new ways. ‘New wine in old bottles’ is the phrase tossed around,” adds co-artistic director David Bloom. The performance will include Steve Reich’s “Radio Rewrite” (based on Radiohead songs), Gyorgy Ligetti’s “Car Horn Prelude” (“11 car horns—that’ll be a riot!” says Bloom) and an ensemble arrangement for Caleb Burhans’ piece originally written for solo saxophone, “Escape Wisconsin.” (David Luhrssen)


“Masur Takes the Reins”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Sept. 13-15



“Cue The Sun: Hip Hop DNA Volume 1”
Black Arts MKE
Sept. 13



“J.S. and C.P.E Bach”
Karen Beaumont @ Milwaukee Catholic Home
Sept. 15



Silvia Bolognesi and Russ Johnson
Woodland Pattern (Alternating Current Series)
Sept. 15



Philomusica String Quartet
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Sept. 16



Emily Fons
Florentine Opera (Spotlight Series)
Sept. 18



Hal Rammel & Jay Mollerskov; Tim Daisy
Woodland Pattern (Formation Series)
Sept. 19



“Real Men Sing” (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
Sept. 20



Ralph Alessi Quintet
UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series)
Sept. 20



“Haelich Performs Sibelius”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Sept. 20-21



“Moncayo, Granados, De Falla, & Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition
Festival City Symphony
Sept. 22



“Bach and French Contemporaries”
Karen Beaumont @ St. Hedwig Church
Sept. 22



“Season Opener”
Frankly Music
Sept. 23



“Sinfonia Chitarra Classico”
Wisconsin Philharmonic
Sept. 26



Wisconsin Brass Quintet
Schauer Arts Center
Sept. 27



Christine Fawson Quartet
UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series)
Sept. 27



“The Music of John Williams”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Pops)
Sept. 27-28



Family Concert
Kettle Moraine Symphony
Sept. 29, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School Performing Arts Center

This is billed a “Family Concert” because of the inclusion of Benjamin Britten’s enjoyable, engaging and decidedly kid-friendly The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra on the program; in this performance, narration for which will be provided by Judge Andrew Gonring. Also on the program is the time-of-year-appropriate concerto from Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons: Autumn (performed with the West Bend High School Chamber Strings) and Peter Tchaikovsky’s magnificent Symphony No. 4. (John Jahn)

October 2019


Seraph Brass
UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series)
Oct. 4



“Sounds of Spain”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Oct. 4-6



“Frescabaldi”
Karen Beaumont @ St. Hedwig Three Holy Women Church
Oct. 6

“St. Hedwig is a little treasure on the corner of Humboldt and Brady,” says Milwaukee concert organist Karen Beaumont. “The room and the organ are gems of Milwaukee.” Girolamo Frescabaldi was a Renaissance composer with distinct harmonic and rhythmic ideas. “His originality is backed with a lot of confidence,” she continues. “It is something that is completely different than anything else; a whole oral universe. It will be a Frescabaldi sampler, a little bit of everything.”  (Genevieve Vahl)


“Masterworks 2019” 
Racine Symphony Orchestra
Oct. 6



Mariachi Sirenas
UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series)
Oct. 11



The Marriage of Figaro
Florentine Opera
Oct. 11 & 13

The Marriage of Figaro is considered one of the most influential French works of art and a sign of the impending French Revolution. Beaumarchais’ play mocks the privileges of the nobility by pitching a count against his much smarter, wittier servant, Figaro, when the count tries to court Figaro’s fiancée. Mozart’s melodious score is performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, while bass-baritone Calvin Griffin and baritone Alexander Dobson portray Figaro and the count. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


“The Comedies”
Concord Chamber Orchestra
Oct. 12, St. Sebastian’s Parish

From All’s Well That Ends Well to The Winter’s Tale, William Shakespeare’s 14 comedies have not only provided laughs for audiences but fodder for composers as well who’ve sought to write music as lilting and witty as The Bard’s immortal words. Featuring narration by actors from Feast of Crispian, this concert includes Shakespearian comedy-inspired works by John Knowles Paine, Engelbert Humperdinck, Henry Purcell and Felix Mendelssohn. (John Jahn)


TENET: “The Sounds of Time: Songs of Touvéres”
Early Music Now
Oct. 12



Prometheus Trio
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Oct. 14-15



“Season Premiere”
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Oct. 16



“The Legacy of John P. Paynter”
UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band
Oct. 17



Maxwell Street Klezmer Band Trio
UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series)
Oct. 18



“Haunting Brass”
Milwaukee Festival Brass
Oct. 19



“Powerhouse Pianists—Philip Bush” 
Present Music
Oct. 19



“Return to the Classics: Mozart and Beethoven”
UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra
Oct. 19



Steve Nelson-Raney and Jack Grassel
Woodland Pattern (Formation Series)
Oct. 19



“The Great Cathedrals”
Master Singers of Milwaukee
Oct. 19-20



“Masterworks with Orchestra featuring Chant Claire Chamber Choir”
Milwaukee Children’s Choir
Oct. 20



“MYSO’s 2019 Playathon”
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Oct. 20



We Six Jazz Quartet
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Oct. 24



The Drowsy Lads
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center (Hallamór Concert Series)
Oct. 26

The ICHC’s stunning Hallamór theatre is home each season to concerts by major Irish musicians from the USA and Ireland. This season opens with an Ohio-based five-man band of fiddle, button accordion, tenor banjo, flute, whistle, guitar, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, five-string banjo, concertina and bodhrán players. Voted “Best Irish Band in America” in 2018 by the Irish American News, the Lads will offer Irish dance music, traditional songs and good humor in this historic hall. (John Schneider)


“Best of Bach Chamber Choir: Celebrating 50 Years of Singing”
Bach Chamber Choir
Oct. 27



Gina Chavez
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series)
Oct. 27



“Autumn Colors”
Philomusica Quartet
Oct. 28, Center for Arts and Performance, Schwan Concert Hall

The Philomusica Quartet is joined by four-time Grammy Award winner Todd Levy as their guest clarinetist for this concert—specifically for a performance of the mighty Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in B Minor, Op. 115, by Johannes Brahms. Also on the program are two lesser-known works: Max Bruch’s String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 11, and Aaron Copland’s Two Pieces for String Quartet. (John Jahn)


Tomeka Reid
UW-Parkside
Oct. 30

November 2019


“American Portraits”
Waukesha Choral Union
 Nov. 1



“Masur Conducts Beethoven”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 1-2, Pabst Theater

New MSO Music Director Ken-David Masur conducts a program bookended by Ludwig van Beethoven; specifically, his First and Second Symphonies. The First made an immediate splash and changed the symphony genre forever; the Second, a work of cheer and sunlight, shows Beethoven’s increasing confidence and paves the way to the mighty Eroica to follow. In the middle is Robert Schumann’s Konzertstück in F Major for Four Horns and Orchestra—a special treat rarely performed and riddled with challenges for the entire horn section. (John Jahn)


“19th Annual Double Reed Day”
UWM Peck School of the Arts
Nov. 2



“Fantasmagorique”
Wisconsin Philharmonic
Nov. 2



Veteran’s Concert: Gershwin’s An American in Paris, Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 (From the New World)
Kettle Moraine Symphony
Nov. 3



“Founders Concert”
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 3



Laura Wilde
Florentine Opera (Spotlight Series)
Nov. 7



“Jarabe Mexicano: Amor Eterno: Un Homenaje A Juan Gabriel”
Latino Arts
Nov. 7

Actor, singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel (1950-2016) was one of Mexico most prolific popular artists in the last century. In a tribute to Gabriel’s music, the band Jarabe Mexicano and the Latino Arts Strings Program will intertwine Mexican folk with rock ’n’ roll, Tex-Mex, Latin rock and reggae-cumbia, sung in Spanish and English. “Jarabe Mexicano” will “highlight the career of this legendary artist and the struggles of growing up along the border” as demonstrate how Gabriel “impacted bands like Jarabe and young performers like those in the Latino Arts Strings Program.” (Genevieve Vahl)


“Fanfare Serenade”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 8-10



Capella de la Torre: “Soundscape: Leonardo da Vinci”
Early Music Now
Nov. 9, Grace Lutheran Church

Early Music Now pioneered the programming of pre-classical music in Milwaukee by bringing world-class artists to our city. Their fall concert features German ensemble Capella de la Torre singing and playing their ancient string and woodwind instruments and focusing on the era of that great inventor and artist, Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519). (Morton Shlabotnik)


“Magnificat”
Sacra Nova Cathedrale
Nov. 10



“Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, Ravel’s Pavane pour une infante défunte”
Festival City Symphony
Nov. 10



The Bridge: A Transatlantic Network for Jazz and Creative Music
Woodland Pattern (Alternating Current Series)
Nov. 10



“A Violin’s Life, Vol. 3”
Frankly Music
Nov. 11



“Cabaret”
Florentine Opera (@ the Center Series)
Nov. 15-16




“Mark O’Connor Band: Coming Home”
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
Nov. 16

Fiddler Mark O’Connor makes it a family affair when he brings his band to SMPAC, performing music from their debut album Coming Home. Well-established on the country bluegrass music scene, O’Connor is joined by family members Maggie O’Connor (fiddle), Forrest O’Connor (mandolin & vocals) and Kate Lee (fiddle & vocals). National Flatpick Guitar Champion Joe Smart and bassist Michael Rinne complete the band, a must for any country music fan. (Harry Cherkinian)


“Concert @ St. Sebastian Parish”
Milwaukee Children’s Choir
Nov. 16



“Thanksgiving”
Present Music
Nov. 17



Ernest Dawkins and Ben LaMar Gay
Woodland Pattern (Alternating Current Series)
Nov. 17



“Mozart’s Requiem”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 22-24



“John Pizzarelli Trio with Catherine Russell: Billie and Blue Eyes”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Nov. 23

Jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli teams up with the Grammy Award-winning Catherine Russell to pay tribute to two great singing legends: Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra. Pizzarelli has worked with many of the jazz greats over the years and, in the 1990s, opened for Ol’ Blue Eyes with a trio featuring his younger brother Martin. Russell has worked with many musicians over years, from Roseanne Cash to Steely Dan, and in particular David Bowie. (Harry Cherkinian)


“Star Wars: Saga”
UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra
Nov. 23



“Fall Chamber Recitals”
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 24



“Music from Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier”
Karen Beaumont @ Milwaukee Catholic Home
Nov. 28



Home Alone (Film w/Live Orchestra)
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 30-Dec. 1

December 2019


Moraine Symphony Band Winter Concert
UW-Washington County
Dec. 1



Prometheus Trio
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Dec. 2-3

Critically acclaimed year after year, the Prometheus Trio embarks on its 20th season in residence at the WCM, continuing its tradition of combining much-loved chamber music classics with works that both challenge and excite the performers and their audience. True to this mission, their December concert (with special guest Heather Zinniger Yarmel, flute) includes works by Joseph Haydn, Bohuslav Martinů, Felix Mendelssohn, Albert Franz Doppler and Elliott Carter. (John Jahn)


Parkside Jazz Ensemble
UW-Parkside
Dec. 3



“Holiday Pajama Jamboree” 
Festival City Symphony
Dec. 4



“Holiday Concert”
Cardinal Stritch University
Dec. 5



“Masterworks for Winds”
UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band
Dec. 5



LaDama
Latino Arts
Dec. 6



“Holiday Pops” 
Racine Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 6



“Holiday Pops”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 6-8



Chant Clair Chamber Choir with Stevan Sijacki Choir
St. Sava Cathedral
Dec. 7



Concord Chamber Orchestra @ St. Josaphat Basilica
Dec. 7



“Folias by Pasquini, Sor and Marais”
Karen Beaumont and cellist Viktor Brusubardia @ First Unitarian Society
Dec. 7



Anne Azéma & Soloists of the Boston Camerata: “A Medieval Christmas: Puer Natus Est”
Early Music Now
Dec. 7-8



“Joyous Seasonal Offerings”
UW-Parkside Choirs
Dec. 7-8



“Moraine Chorus Winter Concert”
UW-Washington County
Dec. 8



“The First Noël”
Wisconsin Philharmonic
Dec. 8



Florentine Opera: “Home for the Holidays” 
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Dec. 11


Hamilton’s Leslie Odom, Jr.: A Holiday Special”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 11



“Navidad Mexicana featuring Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles”
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
Dec. 13



Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Film w/Live Music)
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 13-15



“Lessons and Carols”
Waukesha Choral Union
Dec. 13 & 15



“Home for the Holidays”
Florentine Opera (@ the Center Series)
Dec. 13, 15, 20-21



“Winter Concert @ Church of the Gesu”
Chant Claire Chamber Choir
Dec. 14



WinterTide Concert
Milwaukee Children’s Choir
Dec. 14



“Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Dec. 14



“Sinatra and Company: That Holiday Feeling”
Oconomowoc Arts Center
Dec. 14



“Unto Us a Child is Born”
Master Singers of Milwaukee
Dec. 14-15



“Holiday in Brass”
Milwaukee Festival Brass
Dec. 15



“Handel’s Messiah”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra @ St. Mary’s Catholic Faith Community
Dec. 18



Trench; Tontine Ensemble
Woodland Pattern (Formation Series)
Dec. 19



“Handel’s Messiah”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra @ St. Josaphat’s Basilica
Dec. 19-22



“Peter, Paul & Willy”
Schauer Arts Center
Dec. 20

Peter Mulvey, Paul Cebar and Willy Porter all hail from the Milwaukee area, but their individual sounds and experiences come from cities like New Orleans, Boston and Dublin. Each member of this guitar trio has spent decades honing their skills and appearing in places like NPR and TEDx. After walking their own paths, these three musicians will come together at the Schauer Arts Center to play rock with hints of folk, jazz and blues. (Ethan Duran)


“O magnum misterium: Music for Advent & Christmas”
Aperi Animam @ St. John’s Cathedral
Dec. 21



“MSO Holiday Concert”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Dec. 22

January 2020


“French Organ Noels”
Karen Beaumont @ Salem Lutheran Church
Jan. 1



“Italian Christmas”
Bach Chamber Choir
Jan. 5



“Early Music at the Barn”
Aperi Animam @ Byron Colby Barn
Jan. 12



“Pictures at an Exhibition”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Jan. 17-18



“Jamboree Family Concert”
Wisconsin Philharmonic
Jan. 18



“Symphonic Pictures”
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Jan. 24



“Joyce Yang Returns”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Jan. 24-26



Florentine Opera: Cinderella (Family Friendly)
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Jan. 25



Concord Chamber Orchestra @ North Shore Congregational
Jan. 26



Florentine Opera: Cinderella (Family Friendly)
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
Jan. 26



“Harp Spotlight”
Frankly Music
Jan. 27



“Johannes Moser Returns: Russian Festival”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Jan. 31-Feb. 1