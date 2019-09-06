Milwaukee's Fall 2019 Classical Music Calendar

September 2019

“Re:re:rewrite” Present Music Sept. 7, Helene Zelazo Center

“More variety, less boundaries,” says Eric Segnitz, describing the program of his first concert as Present Music’s co-artistic director. The idea behind “Re:re:rewrite” is “remaking exciting work in new ways. ‘New wine in old bottles’ is the phrase tossed around,” adds co-artistic director David Bloom. The performance will include Steve Reich’s “Radio Rewrite” (based on Radiohead songs), Gyorgy Ligetti’s “Car Horn Prelude” (“11 car horns—that’ll be a riot!” says Bloom) and an ensemble arrangement for Caleb Burhans’ piece originally written for solo saxophone, “Escape Wisconsin.” (David Luhrssen)

“Masur Takes the Reins” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Sept. 13-15

“Cue The Sun: Hip Hop DNA Volume 1” Black Arts MKE Sept. 13

“J.S. and C.P.E Bach” Karen Beaumont @ Milwaukee Catholic Home Sept. 15

Silvia Bolognesi and Russ Johnson Woodland Pattern (Alternating Current Series) Sept. 15

Philomusica String Quartet Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Sept. 16

Emily Fons Florentine Opera (Spotlight Series) Sept. 18

Hal Rammel & Jay Mollerskov; Tim Daisy Woodland Pattern (Formation Series) Sept. 19

“Real Men Sing” (Student Production) UWM Peck School of the Arts Sept. 20

Ralph Alessi Quintet UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series) Sept. 20

“Haelich Performs Sibelius” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Sept. 20-21

“Moncayo, Granados, De Falla, & Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition” Festival City Symphony Sept. 22

“Bach and French Contemporaries” Karen Beaumont @ St. Hedwig Church Sept. 22

“Season Opener” Frankly Music Sept. 23

“Sinfonia Chitarra Classico” Wisconsin Philharmonic Sept. 26

Wisconsin Brass Quintet Schauer Arts Center Sept. 27

Christine Fawson Quartet UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series) Sept. 27

“The Music of John Williams” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Pops) Sept. 27-28

Family Concert Kettle Moraine Symphony Sept. 29, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School Performing Arts Center

This is billed a “Family Concert” because of the inclusion of Benjamin Britten’s enjoyable, engaging and decidedly kid-friendly The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra on the program; in this performance, narration for which will be provided by Judge Andrew Gonring. Also on the program is the time-of-year-appropriate concerto from Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons: Autumn (performed with the West Bend High School Chamber Strings) and Peter Tchaikovsky’s magnificent Symphony No. 4. (John Jahn)

October 2019

Seraph Brass UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series) Oct. 4

“Sounds of Spain” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Oct. 4-6

“Frescabaldi” Karen Beaumont @ St. Hedwig Three Holy Women Church Oct. 6

“St. Hedwig is a little treasure on the corner of Humboldt and Brady,” says Milwaukee concert organist Karen Beaumont. “The room and the organ are gems of Milwaukee.” Girolamo Frescabaldi was a Renaissance composer with distinct harmonic and rhythmic ideas. “His originality is backed with a lot of confidence,” she continues. “It is something that is completely different than anything else; a whole oral universe. It will be a Frescabaldi sampler, a little bit of everything.” (Genevieve Vahl)

“Masterworks 2019” Racine Symphony Orchestra Oct. 6

Mariachi Sirenas UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series) Oct. 11

The Marriage of Figaro Florentine Opera Oct. 11 & 13

The Marriage of Figaro is considered one of the most influential French works of art and a sign of the impending French Revolution. Beaumarchais’ play mocks the privileges of the nobility by pitching a count against his much smarter, wittier servant, Figaro, when the count tries to court Figaro’s fiancée. Mozart’s melodious score is performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, while bass-baritone Calvin Griffin and baritone Alexander Dobson portray Figaro and the count. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

“The Comedies” Concord Chamber Orchestra Oct. 12, St. Sebastian’s Parish

From All’s Well That Ends Well to The Winter’s Tale, William Shakespeare’s 14 comedies have not only provided laughs for audiences but fodder for composers as well who’ve sought to write music as lilting and witty as The Bard’s immortal words. Featuring narration by actors from Feast of Crispian, this concert includes Shakespearian comedy-inspired works by John Knowles Paine, Engelbert Humperdinck, Henry Purcell and Felix Mendelssohn. (John Jahn)

TENET: “The Sounds of Time: Songs of Touvéres” Early Music Now Oct. 12

Prometheus Trio Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Oct. 14-15

“Season Premiere” Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Oct. 16

“The Legacy of John P. Paynter” UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band Oct. 17

Maxwell Street Klezmer Band Trio UW-Parkside (Free Noon Concert Series) Oct. 18

“Haunting Brass” Milwaukee Festival Brass Oct. 19

“Powerhouse Pianists—Philip Bush” Present Music Oct. 19

“Return to the Classics: Mozart and Beethoven” UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra Oct. 19

Steve Nelson-Raney and Jack Grassel Woodland Pattern (Formation Series) Oct. 19

“The Great Cathedrals” Master Singers of Milwaukee Oct. 19-20

“Masterworks with Orchestra featuring Chant Claire Chamber Choir” Milwaukee Children’s Choir Oct. 20

“MYSO’s 2019 Playathon” Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Oct. 20

We Six Jazz Quartet Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Oct. 24

The Drowsy Lads Irish Cultural and Heritage Center (Hallamór Concert Series) Oct. 26

The ICHC’s stunning Hallamór theatre is home each season to concerts by major Irish musicians from the USA and Ireland. This season opens with an Ohio-based five-man band of fiddle, button accordion, tenor banjo, flute, whistle, guitar, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, five-string banjo, concertina and bodhrán players. Voted “Best Irish Band in America” in 2018 by the Irish American News, the Lads will offer Irish dance music, traditional songs and good humor in this historic hall. (John Schneider)

“Best of Bach Chamber Choir: Celebrating 50 Years of Singing” Bach Chamber Choir Oct. 27

Gina Chavez Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Off-Broadway Series) Oct. 27

“Autumn Colors” Philomusica Quartet Oct. 28, Center for Arts and Performance, Schwan Concert Hall

The Philomusica Quartet is joined by four-time Grammy Award winner Todd Levy as their guest clarinetist for this concert—specifically for a performance of the mighty Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in B Minor, Op. 115, by Johannes Brahms. Also on the program are two lesser-known works: Max Bruch’s String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 11, and Aaron Copland’s Two Pieces for String Quartet. (John Jahn)

Tomeka Reid UW-Parkside Oct. 30

November 2019

“American Portraits” Waukesha Choral Union Nov. 1

“Masur Conducts Beethoven” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Nov. 1-2, Pabst Theater

New MSO Music Director Ken-David Masur conducts a program bookended by Ludwig van Beethoven; specifically, his First and Second Symphonies. The First made an immediate splash and changed the symphony genre forever; the Second, a work of cheer and sunlight, shows Beethoven’s increasing confidence and paves the way to the mighty Eroica to follow. In the middle is Robert Schumann’s Konzertstück in F Major for Four Horns and Orchestra—a special treat rarely performed and riddled with challenges for the entire horn section. (John Jahn)

“19th Annual Double Reed Day” UWM Peck School of the Arts Nov. 2

“Fantasmagorique” Wisconsin Philharmonic Nov. 2

Veteran’s Concert: Gershwin’s An American in Paris, Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 (From the New World) Kettle Moraine Symphony Nov. 3

“Founders Concert” Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Nov. 3

Laura Wilde Florentine Opera (Spotlight Series) Nov. 7

“Jarabe Mexicano: Amor Eterno: Un Homenaje A Juan Gabriel” Latino Arts Nov. 7

Actor, singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel (1950-2016) was one of Mexico most prolific popular artists in the last century. In a tribute to Gabriel’s music, the band Jarabe Mexicano and the Latino Arts Strings Program will intertwine Mexican folk with rock ’n’ roll, Tex-Mex, Latin rock and reggae-cumbia, sung in Spanish and English. “Jarabe Mexicano” will “highlight the career of this legendary artist and the struggles of growing up along the border” as demonstrate how Gabriel “impacted bands like Jarabe and young performers like those in the Latino Arts Strings Program.” (Genevieve Vahl)

“Fanfare Serenade” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Nov. 8-10

Capella de la Torre: “Soundscape: Leonardo da Vinci” Early Music Now Nov. 9, Grace Lutheran Church

Early Music Now pioneered the programming of pre-classical music in Milwaukee by bringing world-class artists to our city. Their fall concert features German ensemble Capella de la Torre singing and playing their ancient string and woodwind instruments and focusing on the era of that great inventor and artist, Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519). (Morton Shlabotnik)

“Magnificat” Sacra Nova Cathedrale Nov. 10

“Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, Ravel’s Pavane pour une infante défunte” Festival City Symphony Nov. 10

The Bridge: A Transatlantic Network for Jazz and Creative Music Woodland Pattern (Alternating Current Series) Nov. 10

“A Violin’s Life, Vol. 3” Frankly Music Nov. 11

“Cabaret” Florentine Opera (@ the Center Series) Nov. 15-16

“Mark O’Connor Band: Coming Home” South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center Nov. 16

Fiddler Mark O’Connor makes it a family affair when he brings his band to SMPAC, performing music from their debut album Coming Home. Well-established on the country bluegrass music scene, O’Connor is joined by family members Maggie O’Connor (fiddle), Forrest O’Connor (mandolin & vocals) and Kate Lee (fiddle & vocals). National Flatpick Guitar Champion Joe Smart and bassist Michael Rinne complete the band, a must for any country music fan. (Harry Cherkinian)

“Concert @ St. Sebastian Parish” Milwaukee Children’s Choir Nov. 16

“Thanksgiving” Present Music Nov. 17

Ernest Dawkins and Ben LaMar Gay Woodland Pattern (Alternating Current Series) Nov. 17

“Mozart’s Requiem” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Nov. 22-24

“John Pizzarelli Trio with Catherine Russell: Billie and Blue Eyes” Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Nov. 23

Jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli teams up with the Grammy Award-winning Catherine Russell to pay tribute to two great singing legends: Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra. Pizzarelli has worked with many of the jazz greats over the years and, in the 1990s, opened for Ol’ Blue Eyes with a trio featuring his younger brother Martin. Russell has worked with many musicians over years, from Roseanne Cash to Steely Dan, and in particular David Bowie. (Harry Cherkinian)

“Star Wars: Saga” UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra Nov. 23

“Fall Chamber Recitals” Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Nov. 24

“Music from Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier” Karen Beaumont @ Milwaukee Catholic Home Nov. 28

Home Alone (Film w/Live Orchestra) Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Nov. 30-Dec. 1

December 2019

Moraine Symphony Band Winter Concert UW-Washington County Dec. 1

Prometheus Trio Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Dec. 2-3

Critically acclaimed year after year, the Prometheus Trio embarks on its 20th season in residence at the WCM, continuing its tradition of combining much-loved chamber music classics with works that both challenge and excite the performers and their audience. True to this mission, their December concert (with special guest Heather Zinniger Yarmel, flute) includes works by Joseph Haydn, Bohuslav Martinů, Felix Mendelssohn, Albert Franz Doppler and Elliott Carter. (John Jahn)

Parkside Jazz Ensemble UW-Parkside Dec. 3

“Holiday Pajama Jamboree” Festival City Symphony Dec. 4

“Holiday Concert” Cardinal Stritch University Dec. 5

“Masterworks for Winds” UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band Dec. 5

LaDama Latino Arts Dec. 6

“Holiday Pops” Racine Symphony Orchestra Dec. 6

“Holiday Pops” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Dec. 6-8

Chant Clair Chamber Choir with Stevan Sijacki Choir St. Sava Cathedral Dec. 7

Concord Chamber Orchestra @ St. Josaphat Basilica Dec. 7

“Folias by Pasquini, Sor and Marais” Karen Beaumont and cellist Viktor Brusubardia @ First Unitarian Society Dec. 7

Anne Azéma & Soloists of the Boston Camerata: “A Medieval Christmas: Puer Natus Est” Early Music Now Dec. 7-8

“Joyous Seasonal Offerings” UW-Parkside Choirs Dec. 7-8

“Moraine Chorus Winter Concert” UW-Washington County Dec. 8

“The First Noël” Wisconsin Philharmonic Dec. 8

Florentine Opera: “Home for the Holidays” Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Dec. 11

“Hamilton’s Leslie Odom, Jr.: A Holiday Special” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Dec. 11

“Navidad Mexicana featuring Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles” South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center Dec. 13

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Film w/Live Music) Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Dec. 13-15

“Lessons and Carols” Waukesha Choral Union Dec. 13 & 15

“Home for the Holidays” Florentine Opera (@ the Center Series) Dec. 13, 15, 20-21

“Winter Concert @ Church of the Gesu” Chant Claire Chamber Choir Dec. 14

WinterTide Concert Milwaukee Children’s Choir Dec. 14

“Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas” Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Dec. 14

“Sinatra and Company: That Holiday Feeling” Oconomowoc Arts Center Dec. 14

“Unto Us a Child is Born” Master Singers of Milwaukee Dec. 14-15

“Holiday in Brass” Milwaukee Festival Brass Dec. 15

“Handel’s Messiah” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra @ St. Mary’s Catholic Faith Community Dec. 18

Trench; Tontine Ensemble Woodland Pattern (Formation Series) Dec. 19

“Handel’s Messiah” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra @ St. Josaphat’s Basilica Dec. 19-22

“Peter, Paul & Willy” Schauer Arts Center Dec. 20

Peter Mulvey, Paul Cebar and Willy Porter all hail from the Milwaukee area, but their individual sounds and experiences come from cities like New Orleans, Boston and Dublin. Each member of this guitar trio has spent decades honing their skills and appearing in places like NPR and TEDx. After walking their own paths, these three musicians will come together at the Schauer Arts Center to play rock with hints of folk, jazz and blues. (Ethan Duran)

“O magnum misterium: Music for Advent & Christmas” Aperi Animam @ St. John’s Cathedral Dec. 21

“MSO Holiday Concert” Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Dec. 22

January 2020

“French Organ Noels” Karen Beaumont @ Salem Lutheran Church Jan. 1

“Italian Christmas” Bach Chamber Choir Jan. 5

“Early Music at the Barn” Aperi Animam @ Byron Colby Barn Jan. 12

“Pictures at an Exhibition” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Jan. 17-18

“Jamboree Family Concert” Wisconsin Philharmonic Jan. 18

“Symphonic Pictures” Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Jan. 24

“Joyce Yang Returns” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Jan. 24-26

Florentine Opera: Cinderella (Family Friendly) Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Jan. 25

Concord Chamber Orchestra @ North Shore Congregational Jan. 26

Florentine Opera: Cinderella (Family Friendly) UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium Jan. 26

“Harp Spotlight” Frankly Music Jan. 27

“Johannes Moser Returns: Russian Festival” Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Jan. 31-Feb. 1