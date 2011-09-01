Milwaukee Theatre: South Pacific

Milwaukee Theatre

Oct. 28-30

South Pacific

500 W. Kilbourn Ave.

Americans viewed World War II as a fight for freedom, but the experience left some GIs realizing that for many of their countrymen, legal and social freedom remained an unfulfilled promise. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II used their 1949 musical South Pacific as a tuneful way to address racism and other prejudices, gently moving audiences rather than pounding them on the head. The winner of 10 Tonys, South Pacific produced such memorable songs as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Bali Ha'i” and “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair.”