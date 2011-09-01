Your Mother Dances: “Stripped Roundly

Your Mother Dances

Sept. 23-27 (Friday-Tuesday)

“Stripped Roundly”

UW-Milwaukee's Mitchell Hall, Room 254

3203 N. Downer Ave.

If their recent bold dances are any indication, this program of new works by Elizabeth

Johnson and Luc Vanier of UWM's dance faculty will be a cool adventure. Johnson's

Impulsive Minors, danced to Chopin by an exciting collection of recent graduates,

explores the adolescent mind. She's using Japanese death haikus in The Grey Side to

consider death, comfort and healing. Vanier's Deflating Debussy engages the bodies of

trained ballet dancers in deconstructing traditional ballet comportment.