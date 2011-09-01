Your Mother Dances: “Stripped Roundly

Your Mother Dances
Sept. 23-27 (Friday-Tuesday)
“Stripped Roundly”
UW-Milwaukee's Mitchell Hall, Room 254
3203 N. Downer Ave.
If their recent bold dances are any indication, this program of new works by Elizabeth
Johnson and Luc Vanier of UWM's dance faculty will be a cool adventure. Johnson's
Impulsive Minors, danced to Chopin by an exciting collection of recent graduates,
explores the adolescent mind. She's using Japanese death haikus in The Grey Side to
consider death, comfort and healing. Vanier's Deflating Debussy engages the bodies of
trained ballet dancers in deconstructing traditional ballet comportment.