Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II: “Classical to Contemporary

Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II

Oct. 9

“Classical to Contemporary”

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee

Leading artist Marc Petrocci praises the talent and commitment of Milwaukee Ballet's second company: "Although young, they are a vibrant and engaging company all their own. We're fortunate to have such amazing ambassadors for the Milwaukee Ballet and for the city's art scene in general.” At this beautiful South Milwaukee theater, they'll dance classical pieces, new work made for them by Cuban choreographer Victor Alexander Ramirez, and MB II director Rolando Yanes' thrilling Tango Apasionado.