Next Act Theatre: The Exonerated

Next Act Theatre

Oct. 6-30

The Exonerated

255 S. Water St.

Next Act christens its new theater space with The Exonerated, a minimalist powerhouse adapted from the true stories of six inmates who were wrongfully convicted and sent to death row. Although each is eventually released, the play raises questions regarding “the complexity and imperfections of the justice system,” says Artistic Director David Cecsarini. Though somber, the timely piece nonetheless carries a message of hope as it celebrates the strength of the human spirit.