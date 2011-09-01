Present Music: “Thanksgiving

Present Music

Nov. 20

“Thanksgiving”

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

812 N. Jackson St.

Since 1982, Present Music has delivered performances that push the boundaries of what a musical concert can be, often throwing conventional wisdom out the window in favor of elements like hand clapping, metronomes and ping-pong balls. For Thanksgiving, the ensemble collaborates with more than 100 musicians and singers from a cornucopia of choirs and orchestras to revive Henry Brant's live-action imagining of Leonardo da Vinci's scientific reflections, commissioned and premiered by Present Music in 2004.