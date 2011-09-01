Prometheus Trio: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Prometheus Trio

Sept. 19-20

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

1584 N. Prospect Ave.

Bader Hall is a gem of a setting for concerts, the lovely interior reminiscent of the

salons where Chopin and Liszt introduced their works. The Conservatory's Prometheus

Trio—with Timothy Klabunde on violin, Scott Tisdel on cello and Stefanie Jacob

on piano—returns to the hall for their 12th season with a concert of chamber pieces

by Beethoven, Ysaye and Lalo. All of the group's members have performed with the

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and earned other distinctions in the world of classical

music.