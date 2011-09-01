Prometheus Trio: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Prometheus Trio
Sept. 19-20
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
1584 N. Prospect Ave.
Bader Hall is a gem of a setting for concerts, the lovely interior reminiscent of the
salons where Chopin and Liszt introduced their works. The Conservatory's Prometheus
Trio—with Timothy Klabunde on violin, Scott Tisdel on cello and Stefanie Jacob
on piano—returns to the hall for their 12th season with a concert of chamber pieces
by Beethoven, Ysaye and Lalo. All of the group's members have performed with the
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and earned other distinctions in the world of classical
music.