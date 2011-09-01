Savion Glover: “Bare Soundz

Savion Glover
Nov. 8
“Bare Soundz”
Uihlein Hall, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
929 N. Water St.
A monster tap dancer described by one of his teachers, the great Gregory Hines, as quite possibly the best that ever lived, Glover is more interested in expanding the pure physical-musical possibilities of the art form than in, say, storytelling or self-revelation. Accompanied by two protégés on individual platforms, all creating their own “free-style hard-core” rhythms and humming vocals, Glover pays tribute to jazz greats including Count Basie, John Coltrane and Thelonius Monk.