Schauer Arts & Activities Center: Deer Camp

Schauer Arts & Activities Center

Oct. 29

Deer Camp

147 N. Rural St., Hartford

Everybody knows that for some deer hunters, bagging the big buck is less important than escaping for a weekend of beer and male camaraderie in the cabin. In the musical comedy Deer Camp, the boys (who have never fired a shot at any forest creature) are under pressure after an order from their suspicious wives: Bring back a deer or no more hunting trips. The Staged Right Production stars Tony Papenfuss from the show “Newhart.”