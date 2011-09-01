Skylight Opera Theatre: The Rivals

Skylight Opera Theatre

Sept. 16-Oct. 2

The Rivals

Broadway Theatre Center—Cabot Theatre

158 N. Broadway

This season the Skylight presents the world premiere of Kirke Mechem's The Rivals, an

adaptation of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 1775 play of the same name. Now set in 1900

Rhode Island, the rollicking farce tells the tale of a young heiress, her two rival lovers

and her opinionated aunt. Conductor Richard Carsey describes Mechem's musical style

as “eclectic and colorful.” He adds: “Modern operatic comedies are few and far between,

making The Rivals a great find.” (Selena Milewski)