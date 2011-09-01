Skylight Opera Theatre: The Rivals

Skylight Opera Theatre
Sept. 16-Oct. 2
The Rivals
Broadway Theatre Center—Cabot Theatre
158 N. Broadway
This season the Skylight presents the world premiere of Kirke Mechem's The Rivals, an
adaptation of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 1775 play of the same name. Now set in 1900
Rhode Island, the rollicking farce tells the tale of a young heiress, her two rival lovers
and her opinionated aunt. Conductor Richard Carsey describes Mechem's musical style
as “eclectic and colorful.” He adds: “Modern operatic comedies are few and far between,
making The Rivals a great find.” (Selena Milewski)