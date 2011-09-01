Sunset Playhouse: Prelude to a Kiss

Sunset Playhouse

Oct. 13-30

Prelude to a Kiss

800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove plays host to the sentimental modern fairy tale Prelude to a Kiss. A man and woman fall in love and get married, but when an old man kisses the bride, he exchanges bodies with her. The groom must track down the old man that his wife has become. A plot that symbolized the AIDS epidemic in the '80s has aspects that continue to resonate well beyond the original symbolism. This is a bold drama for the Sunset.