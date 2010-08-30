Theater Calendar

AcaciaTheatre Company
414-744-5995
Concordia University
Todd Wehr Auditorium
Pilgrim’s Progress
Oct. 29-Nov. 7
An L.M. Montgomery Christmas
Dec. 4-12
AlchemistTheatre
414-426-4169
2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H.Holmes
Oct. 7-30
BoulevardTheatre Studio Ensemble
414-744-5757
2252 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
The Savannah Disputation
Nov. 24-Jan. 9, 2011
Broadwayat the Marcus Center
414-273-7206
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
929 N. Water St.
Young Frankenstein
Nov. 2 – 7
FirstStage Children’s Theater
414-267-2929
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
929 N. Water St
Aesop’s Fables
Oct. 2 -17
Peter Pan and Wendy
Oct. 15-Nov. 14
My Son Pinocchio
Nov. 26-Dec. 26
InTandem Theatre
414-271-1371
628 N. 10th St.
Art of Murder
Oct. 22-Nov. 7
Scrooge in Rouge
Dec. 3-31
MilwaukeeChamber Theatre
414-291-7800
158 N. Broadway
Main-Travelled Roads
Oct. 14-31
The Subject Was Roses
Nov. 18-Dec. 12
MilwaukeeRepertory Theater
414-224-9490
108 E. Wells St.
Cabaret
Sept. 14-Oct. 24
Laurel and Hardy
Sept. 24-Nov. 14
My Name Is Asher Lev
Sept. 29-Nov. 14
Liberace!
Nov. 19-Jan. 16, 2011
Bombshells
Nov. 22-Dec. 19
A Christmas Carol
Dec. 2-26
NextAct Theatre
414-278-0765
628 N. 10th St.
Four Places
Sept. 16-Oct. 10
Home for the Holidays
Dec. 1-Jan. 2, 2011
Offthe Wall Theatre
414-327-3552
127 E. Wells St.
Around the World in 80 Days (in twoparts)
Oct. 21-Nov. 7
Guys & Dolls
Dec. 16-31
RacineTheatre Guild
262-633-4218
2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Southern Hospitality
Sept. 10-26
Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell
Oct. 15-31
Miracle on 34th Street
Dec. 10-19
RenaissanceTheaterworks
414-273-0800
158 N. Broadway
Reasons to Be Pretty
Oct. 1-24
SkylightOpera Theatre
414-291-7800
158 N. Broadway
Dames at Sea
Sept. 17-Oct. 3
H.M.S. Pinafore
Nov. 19-Dec. 19
SoulsticeTheatre
414-431-3187
3195 S. Superior St.
The Foreigner
Oct. 28-Nov. 13
SunsetPlayhouse
262-782-4430
800 Elm Grove Road
The Underpants
Sept. 9-Oct. 3
You Can’t Get There From Here
Oct. 14-Nov. 7
It’s a Wonderful Life
Nov. 24-Dec. 19
Theatre Gigante
Leer
Nov. 18-21
Studio 508, 1925 E. Kenilworth Pl.
TheatricalTendencies
414-755-2700
Milwaukee Gay Arts Center
703 S. Second St.
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Sept. 17-Oct. 2