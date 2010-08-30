Theater Calendar

×

AcaciaTheatre Company

414-744-5995

www.acaciatheatre.com

Concordia University

Todd Wehr Auditorium

Pilgrim’s Progress

Oct. 29-Nov. 7

An L.M. Montgomery Christmas

Dec. 4-12





AlchemistTheatre

414-426-4169

www.alchemisttheatre.com

2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H.Holmes

Oct. 7-30





BoulevardTheatre Studio Ensemble

414-744-5757

2252 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The Savannah Disputation

Nov. 24-Jan. 9, 2011





Broadwayat the Marcus Center

414-273-7206

www.marcuscenter.org

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water St.

Young Frankenstein

Nov. 2 – 7





FirstStage Children’s Theater

414-267-2929

www.firststage.org

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water St

Aesop’s Fables

Oct. 2 -17

Peter Pan and Wendy

Oct. 15-Nov. 14

My Son Pinocchio

Nov. 26-Dec. 26





InTandem Theatre

414-271-1371

www.intandemtheatre.org

628 N. 10th St.

Art of Murder

Oct. 22-Nov. 7

Scrooge in Rouge

Dec. 3-31







MilwaukeeChamber Theatre

414-291-7800

www.chamber-theatre.com

158 N. Broadway

Main-Travelled Roads

Oct. 14-31

The Subject Was Roses

Nov. 18-Dec. 12







MilwaukeeRepertory Theater

414-224-9490

www.milwaukeerep.com

108 E. Wells St.

Cabaret

Sept. 14-Oct. 24

Laurel and Hardy

Sept. 24-Nov. 14

My Name Is Asher Lev

Sept. 29-Nov. 14

Liberace!

Nov. 19-Jan. 16, 2011

Bombshells

Nov. 22-Dec. 19

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 2-26





NextAct Theatre

414-278-0765

www.nextact.org

628 N. 10th St.

Four Places

Sept. 16-Oct. 10

Home for the Holidays

Dec. 1-Jan. 2, 2011





Offthe Wall Theatre

414-327-3552

www.offthewalltheatre.com

127 E. Wells St.

Around the World in 80 Days (in twoparts)

Oct. 21-Nov. 7

Guys & Dolls

Dec. 16-31





RacineTheatre Guild

262-633-4218

www.racinetheatre.org

2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Southern Hospitality

Sept. 10-26

Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell

Oct. 15-31

Miracle on 34th Street

Dec. 10-19





RenaissanceTheaterworks

414-273-0800

www.r-t-w.com

158 N. Broadway

Reasons to Be Pretty

Oct. 1-24





SkylightOpera Theatre

414-291-7800

www.skylightopera.com

158 N. Broadway

Dames at Sea

Sept. 17-Oct. 3

H.M.S. Pinafore

Nov. 19-Dec. 19





SoulsticeTheatre

414-431-3187

www.soulsticetheatre.org

3195 S. Superior St.

The Foreigner

Oct. 28-Nov. 13





SunsetPlayhouse

262-782-4430

www.sunsetplayhouse.com

800 Elm Grove Road

The Underpants

Sept. 9-Oct. 3

You Can’t Get There From Here

Oct. 14-Nov. 7

It’s a Wonderful Life

Nov. 24-Dec. 19



Theatre Gigante

Leer

Nov. 18-21

Studio 508, 1925 E. Kenilworth Pl.







TheatricalTendencies

414-755-2700

www.theatricaltendencies.com

Milwaukee Gay Arts Center

703 S. Second St.

Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story

Sept. 17-Oct. 2